Region to spend $130M upgrading its largest wastewater treatment plant

February 29, 2024

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Region of Peel is investing in infrastructure for growth.

At Region of Peel Council’s February 22 meeting, Councillors approved a $130 million investment to increase capacity at the G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility in Mississauga.

The investment will allow the facility to treat an additional 40 million litres of wastewater per day. According to the Region of Peel, this additional capacity can support up to 47,000 housing units, depending on the type of development.

The G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility serves the eastern part of Peel Region, as well as part of York Region. It’s Peel’s largest wastewater treatment plant and currently has a capacity of 518 million litres a day. It went into service in 1955 and is designed to treat municipal wastewater from residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Region of Peel staff said advancing construction through the region’s current contractors, ROMAG Contracting and CIMA Canada, would allow for the additional 40 million litres of capacity to be available by 2028, rather than 2039 when it was initially planned for.

In a media release, regional communications staff said that Peel staff are working on a new capital works master plan which is scheduled to be complete in 2025. Staff said part of the work in the plan is assessment of infrastructure required to meet growth projections outlined in Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster act.

“As part of this planning work staff are identifying projects that can be advanced earlier. The investment to increase capacity at G.E. Booth is one such project,” reads the release.

Regional Council chair Nando Iannicca said approval of the $130 million upgrade demonstrates Peel’s commitment to building more housing.

“Together, we are focused on ensuring a healthy and sustainable community for years to come,” said Iannicca.

Peel’s Chief Administrative Officer Gary Kent said the investment in the G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility is dependent on future flow of development charges.

Kealy Dedman, Peel’s Commissioner of Public Works, said Regional staff are ready for the challenge of supporting accelerated housing growth.

“By advancing this extra work we will have increased capacity at G.E. booth years sooner and at a lower cost,” said Dedman.

