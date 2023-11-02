Plus ca change…

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Several of my conversations of late have revolved around the topic of human nature. For most of us, it is our nature to nurture. To care for others, for ourselves and for the world around us. Sadly however, it appears it is also human nature to do all kinds of other things that are the very opposite of nurture. Whether it’s politics, war, disasters, gun violence or even traffic chaos, plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose. Loosely translated, that is to say, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Locally, we’re experiencing a lot of change. The Town of Caledon staff turnover rate is alarming. We’ve talked about that already and while we might wonder at the reasons why, apart from one person having all the power that is, still the work of the Town goes on. While it currently appears there is no one in charge of Bylaw, we are nonetheless undertaking a review of the Bylaw department and service delivery levels – asking Caledon residents to chime in on their experiences with bylaw enforcement.

Personally, I’m not sure we need a study because human nature is, well, human nature. I predict the following results: residents in Ward 2 will complain about vehicles parking all over the place, unless, of course, you’re one of the many residents who wants to park six vehicles on your concrete “driveway” that also just happens to take up the entirety of your front lawn. People from all wards will complain about the myriad of illegal trucking yards that exist, while owners of said yards will continue to ignore bylaw enforcement and give every appearance of running a perfectly legal truck operation that just happens to be located on farmland. Finally, bylaws will continue to be upheld, or amended, as the powers that be see fit. As an example, and not to be negative but, take the recent bylaw amendment to address a stop gap measure on quarry development. It’ll exist until it doesn’t. When a determination is made, locally or provincially, that a quarry is worth too much revenue potential and residents aren’t worth enough, quarries will be dug. People are people. Governments need money. Bylaws will be studied and bylaws will be ignored. Plus ca change, plus c’est meme chose.

Human nature being what it is, locally (and in regions across Canada) we continue to be harangued by people who think they are saviours; first saving us from the government and vaccines, now on a mission to save our children. More camps are being set up, more marches in the streets, more blowing of horns and hot air – this time about how we must protect children from the dangers of education. It’s a scary place out there and trust me, it’s not because your kids went to a storytime hosted by drag queens. The only dragging going on that’s dangerous is from uninformed “million marchers” who are dragging historically marginalized communities through the mud, along with anyone and everyone who stands in support of them. Human nature at its “best,” the inference here is that educating children about all the unique and special ways we are unique and special, threatens some of us, but generally speaking, only those who think “different” is dangerous.

Speaking of people chiming in on a “hot-button” topic, I’m not sure those considered to be white, colonial settlers should be weighing in on anything to do with the Indigenous (or lack thereof) identity of Buffy Sainte-Marie. Surely we must all agree there can be no equivocation whatsoever that a “pretendian” is morally bankrupt, but so to, perhaps, were the reasons for exposing Buffy Sainte-Marie in the first place. The CBC has single-handedly undermined the path of Indigenous efforts to move forward by riling up some Canadians who now feel at liberty to question any Indigenous history, including a history of trauma, based solely on the potential that one Indigenous cultural icon might be fake. The only people who should be commenting with any moral authority on the topic are those impacted by the story – Indigenous persons.

While on the topic of moral bankruptcy, it’s been a while since we talked about our good friend Mr. Ford. Still calling us “folks,” in that endearing way of his, he continues to try and charm his way out of the massive hole he’s dug for himself in recent months. Many surmised that “returning” the Greenbelt back to where it belongs was simply a smokescreen, designed to lure attention away from even bigger controversies still to be uncovered (as if decimating the greenbelt wasn’t bad enough). In yet another “bombshell” announcement, it appears the pundits were correct. Mr. Ford must have really wanted to be in construction growing up because it certainly seems that if it has to do with land, MZOs, building highways and paving over greenbelts while also building a massive spa for the elites on the shores of Lake Ontario, his hard-hatted head has somehow been in the middle of it all. Plus, it appears all his bestest friends are in construction too.

“Mistakes were made,” he said when acknowledging the greenbelt disaster. I wonder what he’ll claim when the RCMP ask him why 18 “folks,” who just happened to be guests at his daughter’s wedding, also just happened to receive favourable MZOs? Mistakes indeed. Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.

