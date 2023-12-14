Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives annual report released

December 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

Report looks to future

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) is looking back at past successes and preparing for the future.

At the Region of Peel Council’s December 7 meeting, PAMA’s annual report, authored by Peel’s Manager of Community and Cultural Engagement Rene Nand, was submitted to Council for information.

In 2022, PAMA completed mould abatement of its museum collection, made HVAC upgrades, and improved its building in Brampton with a high-density shelving system, fire prevention system, and climate control system in its storage area. The incremental return of museum artifacts that were temporarily removed while upgrades were completed began in October.

PAMA has also established the framework for an Indigenous Sharing Circle (ISC). The mandate of the ISC is to contribute to the development of exhibits and programming to promote awareness and understanding of Indigenous histories and contemporary experiences.

In 2022, PAMA presented eleven different exhibitions: two outdoor banner exhibitions, four art gallery exhibitions, three museum exhibitions, one virtual exhibition and one travelling exhibition.

It also partnered with Cawthra Park Secondary School to provide a panel discussion for students looking to pursue careers in arts and culture.

“Students had the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with administrative and curatorial staff to gain a better understanding of the wide range of careers available in arts and culture and the realities therein,” reads the report.

This was just some of PAMA’s work with students in Peel, with outreach programming, and many creative workshops also taking place.

Some additional community programs run by PAMA included family staycation drop-ins, tea tastings, forest bathing, art workshops, music with the Brampton Folk Club, and Connections: Art + Book Club with the Brampton Library.

In 2022, PAMA received over $160,000 in grants and funding from Provincial and Federal partners to support exhibitions, programming, and reopening activities.

Readers Comments (0)