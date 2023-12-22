Current & Past Articles » Letters

OUR READERS WRITE: Intersection is a thorn in reader’s side

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

This is in response to part of Ms. Roman’s (December 14) column regarding a safe way to cross the road. 

The intersection referred to is at the corner by the seniors building I live in. I have been actively involved in discussions via e-mail, phone and in person first with our former Councillor, Ms. Early and since the election, with Mr. D. Sheen to which both responded immediately.  This particular spot has been a thorn in our sides with drivers disregarding the stop sign.  One night, we counted eight vehicles that did not stop at the sign within one hour.  We have witnessed people crossing the road and drivers, apparently not seeing other vehicles stopped, just continued right through almost hitting pedestrians.

Finally an accident did happen and fortunately, did not involve anyone crossing the road. Both our former and current Councillors went to bat for us. Larger stop signs were put in place, again to no avail, and pavement markings were greatly improved.  Some drivers will never obey the rules of the road, others are too distracted while driving, and some are only concerned with speed and having the loudest cars. It all happens here.

I have witnessed drivers making right turns on a red light or at a stop sign, but not stopping first.  Drivers who ignore stop signs.  While travelling south on Kennedy, I was stopped at Dougall on a red light and a vehicle in the left lane made a left turn on that red light.  Our speed limit from Mayfield north on Kennedy is 50 mph but some do 75 before they get to Abbottsford.  

