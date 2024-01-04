New Year’s resolutions from Caledon Cavaliers and Bolton Brewers to usher in 2024

January 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The prospect of a new sports year is filled with limitless possibilities.

We thought it would be interesting to chat with local sports organizations about their resolutions for 2024.

We’ll focus on two this week: the Caledon Cavaliers Rugby Football Club and the Bolton Brewers of the North Dufferin Baseball League.

Michele Iacovelli, President of the Cavaliers Rugby Football Club, offered us insights into what the Cavaliers will be working at in 2024.

Coach Iacovelli and his administrative team have done an incredible job rebuilding both the brand and program of the Cavaliers in 2023. The resolutions presented are in keeping with their grassroots approach to growing the sport of rugby in Caledon and the club’s good-natured, fun-loving public discourse:

Resolution #1: “Vow to work on our scrumming skills, both on and off the field – tackling life’s challenges head-on with a strong forward push.”

Resolution #2: “Pledge to resist the urge to turn every conversation into a rugby metaphor… but hey, sometimes you just have to ‘ruck and roll’ with it!”

Resolution #3: “Resolve to keep the mud on the field and out of the changing room – laundry day deserves a break, too.”

Resolution #4: “Ensure players attend every post-match social event, because let’s face it, the real victory is in the camaraderie and banter.”

Resolution #5: “Welcome more new players to join the Cavaliers Family!”

Another summer sports organization with an enviable track record in 2023 that welcomes new players to its family is the Bolton Brewers Baseball Club.

The Brewers have inscribed their team name on the North Dufferin Baseball League’s championship trophy on numerous occasions in the last 25 years, including a remarkable five years in a row.

However, the baseball gods have not been so kind to the Brewers the last two seasons.

“The Local Nine” have earned their way to the Championship Series with excellent regular seasons and playoff runs, but have came up short in both 2022 and 2023 in the Finals.

Brewers’ veteran Head Coach Mike Wallace—who admirably retains his role as player-coach, patrols second base, and hits in the three-spot—responded enthusiastically to the invitation to offer his club’s New Year’s resolutions.

Coach Wallace suggested his players will be focused on etching “Bolton Brewers” on a 2024 trophy plate:

Resolution #1: “The Bolton Brewers are definitely looking to bring home some hardware in 2024.”

Resolution #2: “With a large part of the roster returning, we’ll look to carry on with the same amount of success that we had in 2023.”

Be it resolved, then, that both the Cavaliers and Brewers will be putting quality teams on the pitch and diamond, respectively, in 2024. Warm and sunny thoughts, indeed, from our local sports clubs on a seasonably-cold, snowy January afternoon.

