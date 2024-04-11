New family business Dotcom Metals aims to be Caledon’s go-to metal supplier

James March and sons Justin and Jonathan open business in Bolton

Caledon Citizen Staff

Caledon has a new metal supplier.

On January 1, James March and sons Justin and Jonathan officially opened their new business, Dotcom Metals, in Bolton.

March explained the business is a micro-distributor of metal that stocks a wide variety of metals in a wide variety of shapes — and they can all be cut to size based on the customer’s needs.

March said business has been going well so far, and, as word has spread that Dotcom Metals’ services are available in Caledon, more and more people are reaching out.

Dotcom Metals recently joined the Caledon Chamber of Commerce, and March said it has been a great way to network and get the word out about the business.

“Helping small businesses get their name out there is awesome,” said March. “We’re also now sponsors for the Bolton Truck and Tractor Pull… hopefully we will continue to grow our community involvement.”

March has been working in the manufacturing industry for nearly 25 years and has a close friend who was in the metal supply business who helped him and his sons get started.

“I knew metal is an opportunity… we saw there was a need in Bolton, an area that’s growing,” said March.

March said the core differentiator for Dotcom Metals is they will cut your metals to size and there’s no minimum order size.

“Whether you need six inches, six feet or 20 feet, we’ll get it to you,” said March. “We’re trying to be the stock of metal for the local area to consume… we’d love to build partnerships with other businesses and the do-it-yourselfers at home.”

March said by partnering with other local businesses, Dotcom Metals can tailor its stock to their specific needs.

“Those partnerships are important,” said March.

March said anyone curious about the business is always welcome to come by, meet him and his sons, and see what Dotcom Metals is all about.

Dotcom Metals is located at 8841 George Bolton Parkway, and is in Unit 2 in Building C. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

