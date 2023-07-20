MULTIPLE ARRESTS AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE IS RECOVERED

July 20, 2023

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) recovered two stolen vehicles and seized numerous pieces of equipment used to steal vehicles in the Town of Caledon.

“The Caledon OPP CSCU initiated an investigation starting in June 2023 following the recovery of a stolen pick-up truck,” say Police. “On Thursday, July 13, 2023 a search warrant was executed at a residence on Winston Churchill Boulevard in the Town of Caledon. A second vehicle was recovered as well as programmable key fobs, vehicle reprogramming tools and vehicle break in tools. Prohibited devices as well as quantities of controlled substances were also seized.”

As a result of the investigation two suspects were arrested and charged.

Bradley Stewart, 30, from Caledon has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possess Automobile Master Key

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

Lisa Moriarty, 29, from Caledon has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possess Automobile Master Key

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

All accused persons are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

VEHICLE THEFT

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Township of Amaranth.

“On July 19, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service on 4th Line in Amaranth for the theft of a vehicle,” say Police. “The complainant advised that their 2012 white Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of their rural property. The theft occurred on July 18, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m.”

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

“Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway.”

The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

OPP Cadet Program is Hiring Province-Wide

If you are looking for a job to better discover a career in policing, why not consider becoming a cadet? The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hiring cadets across the province.

“The OPP Cadet Program focuses on enhancing the career development and experience of future OPP police constable candidates,” say Police. “Cadets assist frontline officers with administrative duties and through engagement with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

“Cadet positions are a one-year contract with the possibility of an extension for one additional year. Cadets undergo a two-week paid training course, and no previous experience in law or security is required.”

To be eligible to become a cadet you must be between the ages of 18-25 years of age at the date of application. The position is full-time with flexibility to work part-time subject to the applicant being enrolled in and attending school.

Applications for the Cadet Program will be accepted beginning Monday, July 17, 2023, through and until Friday August 11, 2023. After careful review, successful applicants will be identified for the first scheduled intake class taking place fall 2023.

Candidates who are interested are encouraged to visit opp.ca/cadet to learn more about the role, minimum qualifications, and how to apply.

NATIONAL DROWNING

PREVENTION WEEK

The OPP want to remind everyone to expect the unexpected and to always wear a personal floatation device when enjoying our waterways.

The OPP is reminding all boaters and anyone heading out on the waterways, to always wear a personal floatation device (PFD) when out on the water.

“A life jacket stored somewhere on a boat will not help you if you somehow fall into the water or get knocked out of your boat. Safety is paramount when it comes to recreational activities on the water and the proper wearing of a PFD at all times will enhance surviving an unfortunate incident that may occur. Essentially, expect the unexpected and be prepared,” said Sgt. Dave Moffatt, Provincial Marine Coordinator, Ontario Provincial Police.

In 2023, 11 lives have been lost on OPP-patrolled waterways. Over the past 13 years, 300 lives have been lost on OPP-patrolled waterways, with 256 (88 per cent) of the incidents involving the individual not wearing a PFD.

“Marine officers within the OPP Central Region take water safety very seriously and stop vessels daily, to ensure that the necessary equipment is onboard. The law with regards to PFDs is simple; for every person on a boat, there must be a PFD. Failure to do so can result in a fine which starts at $200. Please review the Canada Shipping Act of 2001 for more valuable information.”

“If you go out onto the water, please wear a PFD at all times, as this could make a difference in your safe return to shore should you encounter a problem on the water. Enjoy your summer and be safe!”

For more information, check out the Boating Guide at https://tc.canada.ca/sites/default/files/migrated/tp_511e.pdf.

