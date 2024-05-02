Junior C hockey moves into semi-final Schmalz Cup series

May 2, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Four teams remain in the Provincial Junior Hockey League as the provincial Schmaltz Cup playoff series goes through the best-of-seen semi-final round.

The Alliston Hornets lost their conference championship series to the Hanover Barons in a series that went five games.

The Barons earned the right move on to the next round.

Remaining teams include the Hanover Barons, North Conference champions and the Clarington Eagels from the East Conference.

That semi-final series got underway on Friday, April 26.

Hanover won the first game with a 3-0 shutout.

In Game 2, of the series, the Eagles evened it up with a 3-2 win to tie the series 1-1.

If the series goes the full seven games, the final match will be on May 6.

In the other semi-final series, the New Hamburg Firebirds, representing the South Conference, are up against the Lakeshore Canadiens of the West Conference.

That series got underway on April 23, with Lakeshore winning the first game 3-2.

Lakeshore won Game 2, 7-3 on Friday, April 26.

New Hamburg was back in the series after a 3-1 in Game 3 on April 28.

If that series goes the full seven games, it will wrap up on Sunday, May 5.

The two semi-final winning teams will meet for the Schmalz Cup championship series.

The championship series is back to a best-of-seven format this after two years of tournament style play.

