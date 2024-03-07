Here’s what’s happening in Caledon over March Break

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Schools will be closed from March 11 to 15 this year for March break.

There’s a variety of things going on in Caledon for families to do over the holiday.

The Caledon Public Library (CPL) has a number of activities planned, such as a Scientists in School presentation on science in sports. It’s geared towards children ages six to 12 and is taking place at 11 a.m. at the Southfields Village branch of the CPL. Attendees will participate in activities such as engineering a better hockey puck and building a mini golf course.

At 1 p.m. on March 14, Jeff Salem will host a drumming workshop at the CPL’s Caledon East branch. The workshop is called “A Little Drumming in Everyone” and will teach children basic hand-drumming skills in an interactive setting. Salem is an internationally-recognized drummer and there will be a number of percussion instruments available to try, such as: djembes, ashikos and bongos, shakers, cowbells, tambourines, and claves.

For a full list of the CPL’s March break events, or to register for them, those interested can visit events.caledonlibrary.com.

Also on March break is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) Maple Syrup in the Park (beginning March 14).

It takes place at the Terra Cotta Conservation area and features educational stations with historical and modern demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup; cedar tea and chances to learn about Indigenous culture; blacksmith demonstrations; a scavenger hunt; and a pancake breakfast with real maple syrup.

For more information about this and other CVC maple-themed events, visit cvc.ca/maplesyrup.

The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) has a number of family-friendly activities planned for the spring holiday.

At 1 p.m. on March 9 there’s a cartoon design workshop with local artist Sean L. Moore. At 10 a.m. on March 16, there’s a corn husk doll workshop followed by a sharing circle and lunch.

All throughout the week, there’s family studio time at PAMA with themes like space art, bubble art, and toy-making.

At 7 p.m. on March 11 the Brampton Folk Club is hosting a music night. For more information about PAMA events, and to buy tickets or register for them, one can visit pama.peelregion.ca.

The Town of Caledon is once again offering its March break camps, with one taking place at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness and one at the Southfields Community Centre. The camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and will feature active games, creative crafts, and weather-dependent outdoor play.

Registration for the March break camps can be done on the Town of Caledon’s website, caledon.ca.

