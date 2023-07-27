Headwaters gets $2.7 million for essential upgrades, repairs

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has received funding from the provincial government to make repairs and upgrades at the facility.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones announced in a press release last Thursday, July 20, the provincial government would be allocating $2.7 million in funding to support essential upgrades and repairs at the local hospital.

“By continuing to invest in our hospitals and community health service providers, patients can continue to access the care they need, while providing our local health care system with the tools to improve the quality of care for all Ontarians,” said Jones.

As a 26-year-old facility, Headwaters Health Care Centre has identified a comprehensive list of short and long-term repairs and renovations necessary to maintain the building.

This year, the allocated funds will go toward supporting the following initiatives:

Plant and building automation system upgrades, including replacement of end-of-life equipment, enhanced ventilation systems controls, additional air handling units, and a significant reduction in energy costs resulting from new high-efficiency systems;

Security cameras and door access system replacement;

Roof replacement and repairs.

“This investment will help us upgrade some of the critical areas in need across the hospital,” said Kim Delahunt, CEO and President of Headwaters Health Care Centre. “We are pleased to receive this funding that is necessary to help us ensure that our building infrastructure continues to meet the growing and evolving needs of patients and our community.”

The investment in Headwaters Hospital is part of the Provincial government’s Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) Program, which aims to enhance the infrastructure of 131 hospitals and 58 community health facilities across Ontario.

Earlier this year, Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its Clinical Priority Plan, which emphasized improvements in emergency services, geriatrics, mental health and substance use, obstetrics, and pediatrics as some of the most urgent clinical needs with the anticipated growth in population.

Readers Comments (0)