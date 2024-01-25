Headwaters awarded Accreditation of Exemplary Standing for its quality of care

January 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has been awarded with Accreditation of Exemplary Standing in recognition of its quality of care.

The local hospital announced on Friday, January 19, that it had been awarded the accreditation following an assessment of its programs and services.

Accreditation is an internationally recognized evaluation and quality improvement process that helps organizations identify what they are doing well and where they need to focus their improvement efforts.

Being accredited means Headwaters has been assessed by an independent third-party organization, Accreditation Canada, and has proven it meets or exceeds current health care standards.

“This achievement is not only a source of pride for us, but also our reassurance to our patients, families and caregivers. It sends a very clear message that when anyone comes through our door at Headwaters Health Care Centre, and when they are in our care, we are always going to do our utmost to ensure a great patient experience and provide the highest quality clinical care,” said Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of HHCC.

In order to receive accreditation, Headwaters underwent a process involving a thorough and detailed review of hospital policies, programs and plans.

The local hospital also had a week-long onsite visit from health care professionals trained as surveyors with Accreditation Canada, who spoke with staff, volunteers, patients, physicians, families and caregivers to gain an understanding of care practices at the hospital. The surveyors participated in programs and services to observe the hospital at every level.

“What became evident is that the process for accreditation is not just a regulatory requirement, it is our commitment to ongoing excellence,” said Dr. Grace Wang, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief of Staff. “By looking at our practices, ensuring we meet the highest standards, we take steps towards a healthier community. Each standard, each protocol ensures the safety of everyone who comes to us can trust us.”

Accreditation Canada identified a list of strengths at the local hospital which includes:

Staff are dedicated to quality patient care and services;

Headwaters is a learning organization with a commitment to resources, support and a strong focus on its health human resources challenges;

Headwaters is investing in planning, design and continuous improvements;

Patient engagement is at the forefront of the hospital’s activities and future plans;

Headwaters has a unique and strong ethics framework and emergency preparedness plan;

There is a focus on being a data-informed hospital, integrating data in decision-making;

They have a quality improvement mindset;

The hospital’s culture reflects its values;

Teams are positive, proactive, and proud, with visible leadership.

“This achievement is an acknowledgement of what many of us in the community already felt about Headwaters, which is that they provide exceptional care. Getting then exemplary standing is really a reinforcement that the people who work here, who volunteer here, and the community partners are all very much engaged and working together to keep that level of service up,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “I think it should give people a very high confidence when they have to have their loved ones or themselves interact with Headwaters that they’re getting exemplary care.”

