FATAL INCIDENT INVESTIGATION

November 30, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP are currently investigating a fatal incident on Tim Manley Drive.

“On November 25, 2023, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to Tim Manley Drive,” say Police. “As per the preliminary investigation, it appears that a driver, who got out of their vehicle, fell while in close proximity of another vehicle being placed in motion. A 48-year-old from Brampton was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced as deceased.”

Tim Manley Drive between Chinguacousy Road and Neil Promenade was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a serious collision on Airport Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On November 25, 2023, just before 9:00 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Airport Road between Escarpment Sideroad and Finnerty Sideroad,” say Police. “One driver was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life threatening injuries.”

Airport Road in both directions between Escarpment Sideroad and Finnerty Sideroad was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

MENTAL HEALTH &

WELLNESS AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

The Nottawasaga OPP is committed to improving its response to the mental health needs of individuals within the communities they serve.

“When it comes to mental health, every organization, community and individual is affected in one way or another,” say Police. “The reasons are personal and not always known. We recognize that there is stigma associated with mental illness. Although we don’t have all the answers, we will continue to work together to break down the barriers and provide support.

“Many people may be experiencing added stress and we want them to know that there are numerous local agencies available to assist. Mental health and wellness go hand in hand, which is the premise of this media campaign. Mental health is something that affects us all. It is important that we continue to break the silence and encourage courageous conversations between family, friends, co-workers and members of the public, to establish a more non-judgmental and supportive working environment for all members.”

Since 2017, Nottawasaga OPP and York Support Services Network (YSSN) have been working together to provide local residents with support when they are experiencing a mental health and/or addictions crisis. Known as the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), comprised of an OPP officer and a YSSN crisis response worker, the team responds to calls for persons in crisis within the Nottawasaga detachment area. They provide on-scene assessment, support and referrals to community services as required.

One of the team’s primary objectives is to bring crisis support to the person in crisis, rather than having to transport them to access help. While the constable ensures safety, the crisis response worker is able to speak with the person in crisis to better understand the reasons for the crisis, determine risks of harm, provide emotional support, discuss coping strategies, develop safety plans and/or make referrals to community resources.

If necessary, the MCRT will assist with apprehensions under the Mental Health Act and help people in crisis feel more comfortable with the process of being transported to a hospital for assessment. The team also provides follow-up support, primarily by means of telephone and/or face-to-face visits. The MCRT attends a weekly meeting with representatives from several community agencies, called the Collaborate Nottawasaga Situation Table, to discuss how to best support people facing difficult times, which helps reduce repetitive calls for service.

If someone is experiencing a crisis and does not feel comfortable contacting police, they can connect with a crisis worker by calling YSSN’s 24/7 Community Crisis Response Service at 1-855-310-COPE (2673). Text or live chat via cope.yssn.ca is available from 7:00 a.m. to midnight. YSSN also offers face-to-face mobile support visits and short-term crisis beds. YSSN also has an intake team, Streamlined Access, for anyone seeking to be connected with mental health case management, housing or addiction supports in York Region and South Simcoe. For information about this program, including the application for services, please visit yssn.ca or call 1-844-660-6602.

