DRUG CHARGES

June 29, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged five individuals as a result of a lengthy multi-jurisdictional drug investigation.

“On June 21, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and frontline uniform officers with the assistance of Nottawasaga CSCU, Caledon CSCU, Collingwood/Huronia West CSCU, Southern Georgian Bay CSCU, Muskoka CSCU, the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit, Covert Deployment Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and Halton Regional Police Service executed three search warrants in the Town of Orangeville, Bolton, and Oakville,” say Police.

“Officers located and seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine, 280 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), over 500 oxycodone tablets, over 200 tablets of clonazepam, quantities of hydrocodone, a high-capacity magazine, and currency. As a result, five individuals are facing multiple charges.”

The following was seized:

Cocaine: 2798.2 grams (2.798 KG);

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine – 285.6 grams;

Oxycodone tablets: 517;

Hydrocodone liquid: 1100 mgs;

Lorazepam/Clonazepam: 208 pills;

Psilocybin Mushrooms: 20.1 grams;

Canadian Currency: $3,035;

High-capacity magazine;

Operating scales, Packaging material and a Cocaine press;

60 packages of contraband tobacco.

A 26-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine – (six counts);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (two counts);

Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000 (three counts)

A 55-year-old female, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid;

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

A 23-year-old male, from Caledon has been charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid – (five counts);

Possession of Schedule IV Substance for the purpose trafficking – (three counts);

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000.

A 24-year-old female, from Oakville has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000;

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition.

A 23-year-old male, from Oakville is outstanding and charges are pending.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in July 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

OPIOID AWARENESS

Since early 2017, an opioid overdose crisis has been sweeping across Canada, and our region has not been immune to this crisis.

“Addiction to opioids, and especially the increasing use of fentanyl, is an urgent public health situation in our communities,” say Police. “The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues its opioid public awareness campaign with a focus on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA).

“At the centre of the OPP’s response to the opioid crisis is the spirit of the GSDOA, which is intended to save lives. Many opioid-related deaths are preventable if medical attention is received quickly, but evidence shows that witnesses to an overdose often do not call 9-1-1 for fear of police involvement and legal consequences.”

The purpose of the GSDOA is to reduce fear of police attending overdose events and encourage people to seek life-saving assistance and stay with a victim in the event of an overdose. The GSDOA came into effect in May 2017, and amended the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) to provide some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency assistance during an overdose.

The GSDOA applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives. The Act also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.

The GSDOA does provide protection against charges for:

Possessing drugs for your own use;

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge.

The GSDOA does not provide protection against charges for:

Trafficking illegal drugs;

Any outstanding arrest warrants;

Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession.

If you suspect an overdose, stay, call 9-1-1 and save a life. For more information, visit www.opp.ca/overdose. For more valuable information please visit www.smdhu.org/opioids.

OPERATION PERFECT 10 BLITZ

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Traffic, and Community Response Unit teamed up with officers from the Ministry of Transportation for a one-day traffic and education blitz on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“The blitz, dubbed ‘Operation Perfect 10’, took place on Friday, June 23, 2023 during the day,” say Police. “12 officers from the OPP and MTO took place looking for drivers who were speeding, not wearing seatbelts, using handheld communication devices while driving, and for unsafe commercial motor vehicles.

“Caledon OPP received numerous traffic complaints every day about vehicles and drivers on Highway 10. Officers from the OPP and MTO take enforcement and education action every day as well. The blitz was designed to show the community that their concerns are recognized, and the OPP, along with our highway safety partners, is working to address those concerns.”

During the enforcement period, numerous charged were laid:

72 Speeding violations;

1 Stunt Driving violation;

8 Seatbelt violation;

26 Other moving violations;

35 Non-moving violations;

3 Commercial Vehicles were taken out of service.

“The OPP and MTO urge drivers and vehicle operators to take the time to prepare themselves, and their vehicles before driving. The OPP and MTO will continue to aggressively enforce the Highway Traffic Act on Highway 10 and all roadways and highways in the Caledon area.

If you observe unsafe driving or vehicles you can call the OPP at *OPP (*677), or 911 on your mobile device. You will not be charged for distracted driving for calling the OPP.”

Readers Comments (0)