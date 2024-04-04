Current & Past Articles » Letters

Congratulations are in order!

April 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I just want to congratulate you guys at London Publishing for carrying on the publishing of the New Tecumseth Times along with the numerous other newspapers you publish. 

Thanks go out to the present owner of London Publishing, whom purchased Simcoe-York Printing & Publishing Ltd. from me in 2009.

You continue to do a great job in keeping our area up to date on local happenings. Your reporter, Brian Lockhart, does a terrific job in news, sports, and his weekly column. I also enjoy, and totally agree, with all the writings of Frank Stronach. He should be our next Prime Minister.

Great job guys and keep up the good work.  Congratulations to all of you.

Hard to believe it is 50 years since Bruce Haire and I launched this group of newspapers.

John H. Archibald

Alliston



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Families enjoy Easter fun in Alton: “Easter in Alton” event thrown by Sparkle & Sass Handcrafted

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It was a happy Easter in Alton last weekend.  On March 29 and 30, local small business Sparkle ...

Caledon Central Public School students collect 1,375 pairs of shoes for those in need

Soles 4 Souls helps people in developing countries launch and sustain shoe-selling businesses By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Students from a Caledon elementary ...

Future Caledon is “now” as Council adopts new Official Plan

Policy document has been in the works since 2019 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon has a new guiding policy document. At a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support