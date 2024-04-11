Cassie’s Place to host second annual charity golf tournament this summer

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With some golf courses open and others opening soon, local charities are starting to look ahead to their annual golf tournaments, which are often major fundraisers.

Cassie’s Place will be hosting a charity golf tournament for the second time this summer after experiencing great success with their first one last summer.

Cassie’s Place is a home away from home for individuals with differing abilities. It offers a wide variety of programs for its participants such as summer programs, day camps and a bowling league.

Cassie’s Place’s second annual golf tournament will be held on August 6 at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton (15731 Regional Road 50).

The event begins at 11 a.m. when registration opens and at 12 noon there will be a barbeque lunch. The golfing begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and after 18 holes of golf, attendees will get a three-course dinner at 6 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony.

Over the course of the day, there will be contests, raffles, prizes, and a silent auction. Contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, and best and worst scoring team.

Tickets for the tournament are $225 per person or $800 for a foursome. Early bird pricing is in effect until April 15, so until that date, singles are $200 and foursomes are $750.

Cassie’s Place is looking for sponsors to the tournament, and there’s opportunities from Hole Sponsor all the way up to Presenting Sponsor.

Joe Sassine, a volunteer with Cassie’s Place, said he’s excited to build a bigger and stronger tournament this year after last year’s event sold out.

“We’re looking to raise some extra funds for lots of extra things to do with the kids,” said Sassine. “With the funds we made last year, we were able to not charge our participants for swimming, yoga, dance and music lessons.”

Sassine said he’s so passionate about fundraising because he and his fellow volunteers want to maximize benefits for those they serve at Cassie’s Place.

