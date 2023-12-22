Caledon woman opens Cobs Bread franchise on Highway 50

Current & Past Articles » General News

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Mary Deltin excited to give back to community

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Caledon woman has realized her dream of owning her own business.

On December 19, alongside her family, Caledon non-profits, and Caledon Council members, Mary Deltin opened her Cobs Bread franchise in Bolton. 

She first learned of Cobs Bread when a friend took her into the Georgetown location. She liked the atmosphere, and returned later to buy some bread herself. Deltin started doing some research on the company and after learning more, she decided she wanted to own her own franchise. 

“They do all that charitable work, and it was something I really wanted to be a part of,” she said. 

At the end of each day, Cobs Bread donates its unsold product to local non-profits. Before they can even open a store, Deltin said franchisees must find non-profits who can make good use of unsold product.

Some non-profits Deltin will be working with include Caledon Community Services, the Caledon Seniors Centre, and Peace Ranch.

Deltin worked in education before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey. She said she loved it, but after 20 years, she wanted to try something new.

“This fell at the right time, and it’s something I really love,” she said of running her new business.

Deltin said after over a year of planning and preparation, it was a great feeling to finally be open for business. 

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking — it’s kind of all the emotions put together,” she said.



         

