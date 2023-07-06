CALEDON RESIDENTS FALL VICTIM TO GRANDPARENT SCAM: OPP

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to receive reports from residents impacted by the grandparent scam. Since May 2023, officers have investigated six reports of the grandparent/emergency scam.

To understand the tactics used by scammers to complete these fraudulent acts, the following is a summary of the last reported incidents. The details are provided to educate and to reduce victimization.

Incident #1:

The victim received a call from someone claiming to be a friend of their grandson. It was communicated that the grandson was in a motor vehicle collision and drugs were found. Money was now required for bail. The victim spoke to other individuals that impersonated both the grandson and a police officer. They had the grandson’s full name and knew how the victim was referred to as by family members. A courier service was sent to the residence to pick up the funds requested.

Incident #2:

The victim reported receiving a call from their grandson, someone who sounded exactly like him. The person reported being in a motor vehicle collision and now facing charges and required a sum of money for bail. Someone claiming to be a police officer came on the line to explain the situation. A password was provided to the victim, a word to provide to a courier company that was later sent to the residence to pick up the funds. Communication continued between the victim and others depicting themselves as police officers and a lawyer. The story later changed to more charges to be laid and additional funds to be couriered. When currency was requested for the third time, it raised suspicion, and police were contacted. Until that point, the victim had not spoken to anyone because they were told a “gag” order was in place (could not speak to anyone) since it was an active investigation.

Incident #3

The victim received a phone call from an individual advising they were a police officer. The person advised that the victim’s nephew was a passenger of a vehicle that contained drugs. Bail money was now being requested. A male also came on the line, crying, and the victim believed at the time it was their nephew. A password was provided to be given to the courier who later attended the residence to pick up the cash. The victim was instructed to place the funds in a sealed envelope containing the nephews name and what was provided as the judge’s name. The next day, a second call was received requesting additional funds for probation. It was then reported to police.

Incident #4:

The victim received a call from someone claiming to be their nephew. This person advised he was in trouble with police and was arrested for being in possession of drugs. A contact number was provided. When the number was called, an individual stated they were a police officer and explained the situation and requested funds for bail. A password was provided to be given to the courier company that later attended the residence to pick up the cash.

Incident #5:

The victim received a call from someone pretending to be their grandson. This person advised they had been in a serious collision and now faced charges. To have the charges dropped, a sum of cash was requested, which was later picked up by a courier service. Later, additional funds were requested, and the victim refused. It was then reported to police.

Incident #6:

The victim received a call from someone impersonating a police officer and advised a sum of money was required to prevent their grandson from going to jail. This person claimed that the grandson was found in a vehicle full of drugs. Someone was put on the line pretending to be the grandson. The victim was instructed to place cash in an envelope and were given a password, which was then provided to the individual that attended the residence to pick up the funds.

All investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

“To avoid becoming a victim to the ‘Grandparent Scam’, keep these simple tips in mind and share with your loved ones. If you receive a call with someone identifying themselves as a friend or family member urgently in need of money…slow things down.”

Confirm that it is the person that they say they are;

Text or call them on a number that you have for them or ask them a question that only they would know the answer to;

Do not provide your home address;

Do not provide any banking or personal information;

Ask for a number to call them back;

If you are told that they have been arrested and are in custody, ask for the address of the police station or the courthouse where they are being held at;

Contact your local police service and report the incident immediately.

If you know an elderly person, please reach out to them, and have a conversation on what to do if they get a similar phone call.

For more information on this and other common scams in Canada, review the Competition Bureau Canada’s The Little Black Book of Scams: https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.html

For additional information on ongoing scams in Canada and to report fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact your local police service.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

During this past Canada Day long weekend, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

“On June 30, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., an officer conducting a general patrol on Winston Churchill Boulevard observed a vehicle idling on the shoulder,” say Police. “The investigation led the officer to form grounds that the vehicle was being operated while impaired by alcohol.

Mandy Lucas, 48, of Erin, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 2, 2023, just before 3:00 a.m., an officer on general patrol on McEwan Drive investigated a vehicle that was stopped at a retail establishment parking lot. While speaking to the driver, grounds were formed that the vehicle was being operated while impaired by alcohol.”

Maninderjit Chahal, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“Both drivers are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 20, 2023, to answer to their charges. Both driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for 14.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

If you suspect an impaired driver, report it by calling 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Readers Comments (0)