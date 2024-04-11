Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Wolfpack Captain Athena Mancini spikes and serves her way to volleyball leadership at Robert F. Hall

April 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Grade 9 Student-Athlete Athena Mancini has made quite an impact on her school community in her freshman year.

Her Volleyball Coach, Tania Knappich, nominated the dynamic Mancini as our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week because “she is committed, works hard, is highly skilled, and is a leader who leads by example. Despite her high skill level, she is always trying to improve and become better. She strives for excellence.”

In addition to these superior athletic traits, Coach Knappich also praised the first-year high school student’s diligence in the classroom.

“Athena is also an exceptional student. Her teachers describe her as respectful and hard-working – always trying to find ways to do better and improve. She is responsible and a great role model for everyone around her.”

Mancini’s distinctive on-court performance for the Wolfpack caught the attention of the veteran volleyball coach: “I have coached many great volleyball players in my career, but Athena stands out from the rest because she is always trying to improve, despite how good she is at her sport. She is humble and gives 100% to everything she does.”

It’s evident that Mancini is a rising star on the high school volleyball court, based on her promotion to captain in her first year at Robert F. Hall, as well as her success with U15 Newmarket Caspian —a rep team headed to the Ontario Division 1 Finals this Spring.

Athena Mancini took time from her second semester studies at Robert F. Hall CSS, as well as her on-court preparations for the Provincial Rep. Volleyball Championships, to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

Athena Mancini: “I demonstrated leadership by being the captain of our volleyball team and being a positive role model and supporting my teammates through wins and losses.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Athena Mancini: “During our last match, that we unfortunately lost and it took us out of the next round in playoffs – even though the team struggled to stay positive as this was the first time we had lost a set, I persevered and got many points under a lot of pressure and made sure that we stayed close in the match.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Athena Mancini: “I play club volleyball at Caspian in Newmarket for their U15 A team. We are going into provincials in Division 1!”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Athena Mancini: “I’m in Grade 9 this year and I’m on the path to achieving honor roll and to earn high academic marks through my high school career.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Athena Mancini: “I would like to continue in my volleyball career throughout post-secondary school. Although I am unsure of my future career and plans, I am sure that I want to get into a good University and chase my dreams.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Athena Mancini: ”I admire my mom the most because she is extremely successful and is a very hard worker. She always supports me through thick and thin and is my biggest fan when I’m on the volleyball court. She always helps me with school when I need it and pushes me to be my best self both personally and academically.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Athena Mancini: “I feel extremely honored and happy that I was thought of for this award and to know that my coaches see this potential in me for greater things.”

If you would like to nominate a local student-athlete to be featured in our newspaper, please email Jim Stewart at jim@lpcmedia.ca or at jm_stewart@rogers.com.

Readers Comments (0)