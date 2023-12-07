Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Three-sport Student-Athlete Maggie Periera excels for the Robert F. Hall Wolfpack and the Oakville Hornets

December 7, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Maggie Periera is this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week and the tri-sport athlete was recommended highly by the coaching staff at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School as well as the Oakville Junior Hornets U22 Hockey team.

Periera is a three-season high school athlete, competing on the Wolfpack Flag Football, Rugby, and Girls Hockey teams in the Fall, Spring, and Winter, respectively.

The Grade 12 Honor Roll student hopes to pursue a career in kinesiology and would like to attend university on a hockey scholarship.

Periera extolled the virtues of the Oakville Hornets hockey organization which she described as “welcoming and wanting to improve you not only as a hockey player, but as a person.”

In addition to Periera’s impressive on-ice performances for the Hornets, Periera’s stellar play and leadership for the Wolfpack’s Girls Varsity team last Spring caught the attention of Coach Erica Harrison.

What impressed Coach Harrison the most about Periera is that she is “a leader both on and off the pitch. Maggie leads through example and is a tremendously-skilled player.”

“As one of the team captains, her drive for excellence inspires the desire for success in others.”

Coach Harrison also described Periera as “a very dedicated and hard-working student” who has an impressive ability to “connect with her teammates; she is very approachable and dependable. Maggie’s a consistent, dependable leader who brings honesty and integrity to everything she does.”

Maggie Periera took time from her rep hockey team responsibilities and her Grade 12 studies to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Maggie Periera: “I feel like I demonstrated the qualities of passion and leadership. Rugby has always been a passion of mine and I wanted other people to experience it. I also showed leadership by putting my max amount of effort every time stepping onto the field.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Maggie Periera: “There was never a specific moment where I was most proud of; I think I put in an overall effort every time I walked onto the field. There may have been some games I had more tries and some I did not, but I made sure I put one hundred percent effort to help my team achieve.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Maggie Periera: “I play for the Oakville Junior Hornets at the level of U22AA. It is my second year on the team, and I love it. Oakville is an organization that is welcoming and is wanting to improve you not only as a hockey player, but as a person. Being on the junior team is an honor as many younger girls look up to you making you want to be the best hockey player you can, but also the best person.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Maggie Periera: “I would describe myself as a well-rounded student who is hard-working and gets involved with the school. I’ve been part of sports like flag football, rugby, and girls hockey. Sports have always been something I have got involved in as I believe it allows you to meet new people and it also makes your high school experience better. Although sports are a big part of my life, I also prioritize my academics and I am an Honor Roll student.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Maggie Periera: “My post-secondary plans are to attend university where I will pursue the career of kinesiology and attend university on a hockey scholarship.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Maggie Periera: “A role model in my life would be my mom. She’s a strong-willed who has an amazing work ethic, to be able to achieve anything she puts her mind to. I strive to be like her one day.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Maggie Periera: “I am honored that my passion and dedication has been recognized. Rugby has always been something I have enjoyed and having the opportunity to play for RFH plus being nominated for The Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the week is a bonus.”

