Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Cross-country racer Richter battles elements and broken arm to post personal best at OFSAA

By Jim Stewart

Our last Student-Athlete of the Week feature before the Christmas Break is the inspirational story of

R.F. Hall Wolfpack Cross Country runner Gisele Richter.

The Grade 10 student-athlete, who also plays soccer for the Wolfpack, soldiered through all her Cross Country meets this year with a broken arm and still produced a personal best at the provincial championships.

The unsinkable sophomore overcame the discomfort of running across uneven terrain, toting her broken limb for an entire high school sports season, as explained by the Wolfpack Cross Country and Soccer coaching staff.

“Gisele ran her entire cross-country season in an arm cast, including ROPSSAA AND OFSAA which included her running a PB at OFSAA. Her skill on the soccer field is exemplary and was considered for the Senior team.”

Both the coaching staffs were in unison regarding Richter’s qualities as a student at Robert F. Hall CSS.

“She’s responsible, reliable, and dedicated. Giselle is thorough in her work completion. She asks questions beyond what is expected to ensure she fully understands all concepts.”

What impressed Richter’s coaches at Robert F. Hall CSS is her dual dedication to sports and school.

“There is no doubt, Gisele is an amazing athlete. What impresses us the most is her dedication to her athletics AND schoolwork. She did not let her busy schedule affect her Honour Roll status and Gisele always ensured to balance her schoolwork and athletics well. She puts in many hours of training and studying to make sure that she excels in everything in which she is involved. She is truly a team-player in the classroom and on her teams. She supports her peers and offers help to those that ask for it. On the field, she has a positive attitude and encourages her teammates to perform their best. Giselle not only strives to be her best, but tries to bring out the best in those around her.”

Richter’s cross-country coaches chose to highlight her key performance moment of the season which has a cinematic quality to it: “ROPSSAA had tough weather conditions. It had previously rained and was still raining during Gisele’s race. The course was extremely muddy and personal bests were no longer a target for many. Gisele, being prepared, had a bag to cover her cast, and not only did she have a big goal of qualifying for OFSAA, but also to be careful and not to fall on her already broken arm. She was able to qualify for OFSAA and cheered for her teammates as they all crossed the finish line in the end as well. It was incredible watching her cross the finish line with a qualifying time having her arm in a cast.”

Gisele Richter took time from her busy pre-Christmas activities, off-season training, and the completion of Semester One projects to answer our interview questions.

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Gisele Richter: “I think during the season I demonstrated hard work and dedication to earn the Student-Athlete of the Week honors.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Gisele Richter: “This year’s competition was much more challenging than last year; therefore, I am very proud that I qualified again just in general and the fact that I ran all my races with a hard cast.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Gisele Richter: “In addition to my high school sports teams, I always play competitive soccer for BWSC GU16 team.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Gisele Richter: “I would say as a student at Robert F Hall, I am very dedicated to my studies and sports. I always try my best in everything. I think most of all I belong in cross country, because that is the only team that I would like to be a part of every year.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Gisele Richter: “After high school I plan to go to University. I am not quite sure what profession I would like to study, but definitely something regarding math and science. I would like to play university level soccer, but we will see.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Gisele Richter: “For me my dad is my role model. I look up to everything he does and has done in his life. He has many great accomplishments that I use to help me in my life path academically, athletically, and morally.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Gisele Richter: “I feel very honoured and happy to be nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week.”

