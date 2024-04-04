Bolton Rotary gearing up for 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

April 4, 2024

Club has raised over $2 million for local causes throughout tournament’s history

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An annual charity golf tournament held in Caledon is reaching a major milestone this year.

On May 23, the Rotary Club of Bolton will be hosting its 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Caledon Woods Golf Club.

Bolton Rotary member Karen Fast said it’s amazing to have a tournament run for so many years in the community. She explained this year’s tournament is an exciting one as Caledon Woods Golf Club is a great course that many people may not ever have had a chance to play.

Fast said she has to give credit to many long-time sponsors and players in Bolton Rotary’s annual golf tournament for its success. In addition to returning players and sponsors, Fast said she’s seeing many new names getting excited for the tournament too.

“It will broaden the awareness of Rotary and what we do, I’m happy with that,” she said.

In the 30 years the tournament has run, over $2 million has been raised by the Rotary Club of Bolton for initiatives like Bethell Hospice, Brampton-Caledon Community Living, Rotary Peace Park, Humberview Robotics, Scouts Canada, Girl Guides of Canada, YMCA/Cedar Glen Camp, TRCA/Bolton Camp, the Caledon Parent Child Centre, and Remembrance Day Services Bolton.

Fast said the 144 spaces available for golfers at this year’s tournament are rapidly filling up. She encouraged anyone interested in playing in the tournament to register soon.

“People are chomping at the bit to get out on those greens,” said Fast.

Anyone interested in registering for this year’s tournament, or sponsoring it, can visit boltonrotarygolf.ca.

Tickets for this year’s tournament are $200 per person and include 18 holes of golf with a cart, a barbeque lunch, on-course food and beverage sampling, a prime rib dinner, and chances at prizes.

On May 23, the fun will begin at 10 a.m. when the putting contest and registration open.

At 11 a.m. there will be a barbeque lunch on the deck before the tournament’s 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. where there will be a cash bar and prizes.

