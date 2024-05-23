Axe the Taxes for Summer: MP

After nine years of Justin Trudeau, Canadians are being forced to cancel their summer vacations as the Liberals’ tax-and-spend agenda has made even a simple camping trip unaffordable. Parents can barely afford basic necessities, much less a summer vacation.

In the middle of this historic cost-of-living crisis, Trudeau and his NDP coalition partners decided to hike the carbon tax by 23%. This is just one step in his plan to quadruple the carbon tax over the next six years, making everything more expensive at the worst possible time. In fact, since Trudeau became Prime Minister, gas prices have surged by more than 50%.

Justin Trudeau may be able to jet set off on a $230,000 taxpayer, luxury vacation, but most Canadians are having to scale back or cancel their summer plans after Trudeau’s carbon tax made gas and groceries unaffordable.

Common Sense Conservatives are calling on Trudeau to give Canadians a summer break by axing the carbon tax, the gas tax, and GST between Victoria Day and Labour Day so families can afford a simple summer vacation. This would save Canadians $670 over the summer.

Conservatives will axe the tax on everything for everyone in a carbon tax election, but until that can happen, Trudeau must adopt this common sense measure to give Canadians a summer break.

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

