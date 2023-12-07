2023 Udder Tournament raises $50,000 for Bethell Hospice

Caledon Women’s Hockey League hosts tournament each year in memory of Donna de Boer

By Zachary Roman

A great weekend of hockey in Caledon raised $50,000 for a good cause.

From November 10 to 12, the Caledon Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) hosted its 9th annual “Udder Tournament” in memory of Donna de Boer.

The 2023 tournament raised $50,000 for Bethell Hospice, a charitable achievement that was celebrated with a cheque presentation at Bethell Hospice in Inglewood on November 29. There were even some Bethell Hospice staff members playing on teams in the tournament.

This year’s Udder Tournament was eagerly anticipated after the pandemic caused it to be put on hold for three years.

There were 30 teams participating in the tournament, many with humorous names matching the tournament’s dairy theme: the Dairy Queens, LegenDairy Niagara, and Udderly Amoozing were among teams competing for the win.

The popular tournament sold out in just 11 hours and subsequently had a waiting list of teams hoping to get in. Players from Niagara Falls to Muskoka all travelled to Caledon for the tournament.

Donna de Boer was the wife of Ward 4 Councillor Nick de Boer and passed away from cancer in 2011. The idea of the tournament came as a way to remember Donna while raising money for good causes in the community. Since its inception, the tournament has raised over $224,000 for various causes.

In addition to fundraising for charity, the tournament also helps fund scholarships for girls playing hockey in Caledon.

“The scholarship recognizes not only a hockey player, but more importantly someone that is a team player, good sportswoman and leader,” wrote Nick in a message to tournament participants. “Thanks to the dedication and commitment from CWHL and this tournament, we have awarded over 20 scholarships.”

Nick said Donna played many sports in her 47 years, and it was always a way for her to make lasting friendships. Donna coached hockey in the community, and was credited by many players as someone who always made the game fun.

