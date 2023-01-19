Wolfpack basketball fall in finals of Dufferin tournament

By Robert Belardi

The Robert F. Hall Wolfpack fell to Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School from Sudbury ON., 75-60 in the finals of last weekend’s tournament held in Shelburne and Orangeville.

In this short tournament, the Wolfpack opened up their first and only round robin game against Collingwood Collegiate Institute, defeating them by a score of 50-35.

Gabriel Chocano led the way with 15 points in the victory.

In the semi-finals against the Nottawasaga Pines, Lucas Macklem led the way with 21 points as the Wolfpack trounced their opponents 59-35.

Of course, in the finals, the Wolfpack went up against a very tough group. Macklem led the way again with 20 points in the finals but the boys ultimately came up short.

In total games this year, head coach Michael Mackenzie said the team is now 10-4 in all competitions this season.

It has been a great year for a program that is new to the division. In tier one play, the Wolfpack are currently 3-3 and will have a tough matchup next.

The Wolfpack’s next game will be on February 8 against Heart Lake Secondary School. This will be the final game of the regular season.

With 321 points forward and 324 points against throughout their regular season campaign, the Wolfpack will most certainly need a victory to give them the best odds in making the postseason.

