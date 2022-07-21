Weight training, pickleball, and aquatics: What’s trending in Caledon recreation

By Zachary Roman

Caledon’s recreation programs are back in full force now that COVID-19 lockdowns are no more.

The Citizen caught up with Jessica Stovin, the Town of Caledon’s Manager of Community Recreation, to see what kinds of activities have been popular this summer so far. Stovin explained she and her department have been running a campaign to try and let Caledon residents know the doors to the Town’s recreation facilities are open, programs are running, and that there’s something for everyone to try.

As soon as pandemic restrictions were lifted, Stovin said there were people who were instantly ready to get back to their normal recreation activities.

The Town’s aquatics programs saw a huge jump in participants, said Stovin, and the Town’s Camp Caledon summer camps for kids began to fill up.

“We’ve seen some trends… I was talking to our fitness team, and they said they’ve actually seen a trend in participants doing weight training since we reopened. It’s interesting to see what these new trends are,” said Stovin. “We really do monitor what those trends are, what those interests are… then we’ll start to adjust and offer different programs and services based on what those needs are.”

Pickleball is a sport that is exploding in popularity, and in the Town of Caledon it’s no exception.

Stovin said she’s seen the sport, which has similarities to tennis but is more accessible, increasing in popularity.

She explained as the Town’s recreation department creates its next 10-year master plan, staff will be making sure there’s Pickleball-ready facilities as a part of that plan.

Pickleball is currently available as a single-visit activity at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness and the Southfields Village Community Centre.

Group fitness is another recreation activity that’s becoming more popular.

Stovin said people have been excited to get back out in person and work out with their fellow community members.

One fun fitness class that’s growing in popularity in Caledon is Zumba. This dance-based fitness activity is available for families and for those ages 55-plus in separate classes. Registration for these classes, and all Town of Caledon recreation programming, can be found on the Town’s website (caledon.ca).

Whether it’s by joining a registered program, drop-in program, participating in a community event, or getting out and enjoying Caledon’s many trails, Stovin is encouraging Caledon residents to get out and be active together.

“Check things out, see what might fit for them or their family. There’s lots to do and we’ll have even more coming on board for Fall and Winter… that information will be released in August,” said Stovin.

To meet the increased recreation demand from Caledon residents, Tovin said the Town is also looking to expand its recreation team.

Stovin is looking for personal trainers, aquatics instructors, and more.

What makes an ideal recreation employee? To Stovin, it’s a person’s desire to be part of the community. She’s looking for people who love to work with people and be a part of “Team Caledon.”

