Current & Past Articles » Letters

Vote out supporters of 413, says former candidate

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Blame Sprawl on “The Growth Plan.”  It’s “The Province.” We hear this over and over from our elected municipal councillors. “We can’t change anything because these numbers are from the Province. It’s not us.”

It’s not their fault, they’ll tell you, approving rezoning farmland from prime agricultural to prime industrial. It’s not their fault corporate planners now design the Town of Caledon’s Official Plan (OP). It couldn’t be their fault that elected councillors sitting week in and week out listening to development applications and refusing to consider the cost of sprawling onto the Peel Plain and Greenbelt instead of holding the urban boundary exactly where it is, have now become the drive thru, one-stop shop for massive logistics and heavy freight operations.

Or is it?

The Growth Plan does not justify sprawl. It never did. It was written for exactly the opposite purpose. It’s a GROWTH PLAN which was authored with the intention to direct intensification into existing urban areas. 

At the Caledon “public meeting” on Monday April 11, 2022, which was a meeting that was heavily attended by developers all making their land bids, many members of the public raised their concerns about the lack of planning in the Caledon OP and the loss of rural community we are witnessing.

Continued on Page B7



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Cause for the Paws gala proceeds could help 1,000 animals in need

By Wendy Gabrek Cause for the Paws, a fundraiser and silent auction to benefit the Alliston & District Humane Society (ADHS) is being held at the Gibson ...

“Everyone is a reader”: Caledon students share their love of books on TikTok

Three teens are earning volunteer hours as ambassadors for the Caledon Public Library By Zachary Roman Depending on what generation you’re from, hearing “TikTok” could ...

Caledon residents offer input on Town’s Official Plan at open house

By Zachary Roman Caledon residents were offered a chance to share their thoughts on the Town’s draft Official Plan on Monday, April 11. The plan ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support