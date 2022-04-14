Vote out supporters of 413, says former candidate

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Blame Sprawl on “The Growth Plan.” It’s “The Province.” We hear this over and over from our elected municipal councillors. “We can’t change anything because these numbers are from the Province. It’s not us.”

It’s not their fault, they’ll tell you, approving rezoning farmland from prime agricultural to prime industrial. It’s not their fault corporate planners now design the Town of Caledon’s Official Plan (OP). It couldn’t be their fault that elected councillors sitting week in and week out listening to development applications and refusing to consider the cost of sprawling onto the Peel Plain and Greenbelt instead of holding the urban boundary exactly where it is, have now become the drive thru, one-stop shop for massive logistics and heavy freight operations.

Or is it?

The Growth Plan does not justify sprawl. It never did. It was written for exactly the opposite purpose. It’s a GROWTH PLAN which was authored with the intention to direct intensification into existing urban areas.

At the Caledon “public meeting” on Monday April 11, 2022, which was a meeting that was heavily attended by developers all making their land bids, many members of the public raised their concerns about the lack of planning in the Caledon OP and the loss of rural community we are witnessing.

Continued on Page B7

Readers Comments (0)