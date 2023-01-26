Current & Past Articles » Sports

Town hopeful outdoor ice rinks can open soon

January 26, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Mild winter has shortened the outdoor skating season

By Zachary Roman

Until recently, it’s been too mild for much, if any, snow to stay on the ground this winter.

Unfortunately, this has meant it’s also been too mild for Caledon’s many outdoor community skating rinks to be operational. 

According to Town of Caledon staff, as of January 23, none of the volunteer-maintained community rinks in Caledon have been able to open.

“The mild weather has made it difficult to create or maintain ice,” said Randy Fee, a Communications Advisor with the Town. “However, looking at the forecast it’s possible some could open over the next week or so.”

However, the outdoor rink at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton is open and available for use. This rink has a refrigerated surface and is maintained by the Town, and as such is less dependent on the weather being cooperative.

The outdoor skating loop at John Clarkson Park in Southfields Village is also open and available for use for the same reason.

“We will provide updates on the status of our outdoor rinks as they become available for use on our Skating page at Caledon.ca/Skating,” said Fee.

The Town of Caledon runs a program each year that helps residents build and maintain ice rinks in their community. The Town provides tarp and framing, helps build rinks, educates on ice maintenance, and coordinates with fire departments for initial rink floods.

Volunteers are planning to open rinks in the following communities as soon as weather permits: Alton, Caledon Village, Humberview Tennis Courts (Bolton), Inglewood and Mono Mills.

Volunteers are still needed for rinks planned in Valleywood, Caledon Village, and Palgrave.

Those interested in volunteering can email the Town at the following email address: recreation@caledon.ca.



         

