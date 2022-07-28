Top eight teams head into North Dufferin Senior playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League Senior division has wrapped up the final games in its 2022 regular season, meaning the final standings are now in place going into the playoffs.

It was good season with a lot of exciting baseball action at diamonds around the region.

When the final game was played, the New Lowell Knights landed at the top with an impressive 23-3 record for them to take first place in the league. The Knights have won the League’s championship Strother Cup three times over the past few years, bringing home the cup in 2015, 2016, and 2019.

They will be the top seed going into the playoffs and will be up against the Creemore Padres in the first round of competition.

The Padres finished in the number eight spot with 24 points – four points ahead of the Owen Sound Baysox – to secure a playoff berth.

The Bolton Brewers finished in second place in the regular season with a 12-6-1 record. They will be up against the seventh place Barrie Angels when the first round gets underway.

Barrie ended the season with 25 points and a 12-11-1 record.

In third place, the Ivy Rangers finished with 34 points. They will face the Lisle Astros in their series.

The Clearview Orioles, with a 16-7-1 record will be up against the Midland Mariners who finished the regular season with a 14-7-2 record.

The rest of the teams, the Owen Sound Baysox, Mansfield Cubs, Clarksburg Blues, Bolton Dodges, and Orillia Majors are done for the season and can trade their bats and gloves for golf clubs for the remainder of the summer.

The NDBL playoffs always provide some good entertainment and high-quality baseball as teams bring their best game to the diamond in hopes of advancing to the next round.

The championship series is especially exciting as the final two teams battle it out for the right to hoist the Cup.

