STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a recovered motor vehicle.

“On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., a monitoring agency alerted Caledon OPP of a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Silverado being tracked and entering the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The vehicle had been stolen in the Toronto area earlier that same day. By working together, the officer located and stopped the vehicle on Albion Vaughan Road. The driver was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Qorban Noori, 33, of Alliston, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – 2 counts

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 19, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

POLICE INVESTIGATE

ALLEGED FRAUD

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating an alleged fraudulent contractor transaction and are urging residents to be vigilant and asking for other potential victims to come forward.

“On October 23, 2022, a resident on Craftsman Road in the Town of Caledon reported a fraud to Caledon OPP,” say Police. “A $12,000 deposit was paid to a contractor to complete an interlocking job. After delaying the project for nearly two years, the contractor is no longer returning phone calls. The work was never completed. Investigators have information to believe that there may be additional victims locally and in other jurisdictions.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you have additional information or have been victimized yourself, please contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. If not a victim but an attempt was made, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre anyway.

The OPP is working to increase public awareness of fraud-related crimes. The OPP Provincial Auxiliary Program is proudly supporting the work of OPP detachments across Ontario by delivering fraud education to the communities they serve. To request a presentation, contact OPP.AuxiliaryProgram@opp.ca

