Registration open for OPP’s Youth Leadership program

May 4, 2023

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleased to announce that the annual Youth Leadership Program will be held from Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to Friday, August 18, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“By definition, leadership means, ‘action of leading a group of people or an organization,” say Police. “Since 2003, Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) officers, along with the Optimist Club of Caledon, have been engaging with local youth to demonstrate the importance of community service, involvement, compassion, and leadership in their community.

“During this four-day program, students will be given the opportunity to engage in a variety of community activities aimed at giving back to their community while interacting with Caledon OPP officers and fellow students.”

Applicants interested in applying to the program must meet the following criteria:

be a resident of Caledon;

currently in high school (grade 9 to 12);

be motivated to actively participate;

possess a genuine interest in contributing to the community in a meaningful way;

be a team player and work well with others.

Applicants are required to submit an OPP permission form signed by the applicant’s parent/guardian along with a brief essay (minimum of 250 words) written by the applicant. The essay should outline reasons for the applicant’s interest and identify what the applicant has to offer to the program.

OPP permission forms are available through email by contacting Caledon OPP’s Community Safety Officer at joe.brisebois@opp.ca. If email is not an option, contact the officer using the coordinates below to make alternate arrangements.

Space is limited so please return the permission form and essay to the Caledon OPP detachment (drop off or email) to the attention of A/Sgt Joe Brisebois no later than June 30, 2023. Successful applicants will be notified during the week of July 3, 2023.

“In addition to earning a sense of satisfaction from being able to give back to their community, participants will also gain 40 hours of community work, a requirement to graduating high school.

For more information regarding the program, please contact A/Sgt Joe Brisebois.

This program is supported by the Optimist Club of Caledon and relies on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success. All donations go towards the operational expenses associated with the program.

For instructions on how to donate, please contact Sue Montgomery from the Optimist Club of Caledon at suemontgomery@live.ca.

