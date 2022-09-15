Ramat Gill running for Regional Councillor, Wards 1, 2 & 3

Gill works in policing and wants to address traffic safety and more if elected

By Zachary Roman

Ramat Gill wants to make Caledon a safer place.

Gill works in policing and has a honours Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Guelph. He’s lived on a protected rural property off Heart Lake Road for the past 11 years and has many family and friends that live in the community of Southfields Village.

He said he’s running for Regional Councillor because he feels the concerns of the average Caledon citizen are not being heard. Gill said he and his team have knocked on over 4,000 doors already as part of his campaign effort, and that one of the main things Caledon residents say they’re concerned about is traffic safety.

“I would say 50 per cent of the stuff I heard at the door was literally about just traffic… speeding, people flying through stop signs, not following the rules and loud mufflers,” said Gill. “With the aggregate haulage on Highway 10… trucks running through the red light in Caledon Village all the time.”

Gill said his career in policing has helped him develop a thick skin, and taught him how to fight for things and not take no for an answer. He said he’s always had to come up with solutions in his job and that he’s used to being held accountable for his performance.

“I worked a little bit in the community response unit and the traffic unit as well, where we would get complaints from average citizens like, ‘Hey, the stop sign at this intersection is really bad.’ Then we would come up with a plan on paper (for) how we can address it,” said Gill. “Then we would actually go about addressing it and then have a performance measure after — how was the problem before versus how is it now?”

Some examples of solutions to traffic issues Gill said he’d advocate for if elected are red light cameras, speed cameras, and increased police visibility. Gill said safety is a basic human need and that all of Caledon’s residents deserve to feel safe.

With regards to the growth that’s coming to Caledon, Gill said it’s important to protect Caledon’s green spaces. Still, he said there’s an opportunity to capitalize on the amount of people visiting Caledon’s beautiful areas by supporting businesses such as micro-breweries, bed and breakfasts, and horseback riding schools. “We can keep the money here, and still protect our countryside,” said Gill. “You don’t need to leave Caledon to have a good time.”

He said right now, many tourists from other municipalities bypass Caledon on Highway 10 to travel to other places, and that even if 10 to 20 per cent of those tourists can be redirected to Caledon it would be a boon for the economy.

Gill had originally registered in Caledon’s 2022 municipal election as a Ward Councillor candidate, but later switched to run for the Regional Councillor, Ward 1, 2 and 3 position. One of the reasons he said he made the switch was to have more of a say when it comes to police services. He explained in Caledon’s high growth areas in the south, especially Southfields, a police substation may be needed to increase visibility.

Gill said he would like to see proper road infrastructure planned in Caledon before any future developments are approved. For example, he said the main exit at Kennedy Road in Southfields is far too busy.

Gill said he always tries to get everyone to “buy in” when he’s leading a team. He said people work together better when they’re all focused on a common goal, and are not forced to be working towards that goal but instead actually motivated to achieve it.

“I have no qualms about putting my foot down at times, but generally you want to have everyone buy in. You have to have a balance,” said Gill.

Gill says he thinks that a wider mix of housing options is needed in Caledon, specifically bungalows, small condos, and multiplex units. He said he’s hearing from lots of seniors who want to stay in Caledon, but can no longer manage their larger homes and properties and can’t find anywhere to downsize.

As Caledon’s population ages, Gill said this will become increasingly important. Gill said he also wants to see more commercial spaces created in high growth areas for small businesses and essential businesses like banks.

“It keeps the jobs here and the revenue here,” said Gill. “If the province has mandated we have to have a certain amount of population growth… then we have to make sure our communities are inclusive of all of this… commercial spaces, different kinds of housing. We need to make sure it’s done right.”

Gill said he wants to live in Caledon forever, and said if he didn’t run for Council, he’d regret not trying to make the Town a better place, as he’s raising his seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter with his wife here. He said his favourite part of Caledon is its trails and outdoor amenities, and the fact that it’s still close to the city.

“We’re at a critical point in Caledon… whatever happens now is really important because we might not be able to turn back once we pick a course,” said Gill. “I’m advocating to make sure we have the right infrastructure; it needs to be done now.”

