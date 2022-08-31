NDBL Senior championship tied at one after opening weekend

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League Senior division championship series is tied at one after the opening weekend of the best-of-seven final series.

The Championships series pits the New Lowell Knights against the defending champion Bolton Brewers.

New Lowell finished the regular season in first place with a 21-3 record.

The Brewers were close behind with a 17-6-1 record.

New Lowell dispatched the Creemore Padres in the first round of playoffs in a series that went five games before moving on to the second round and eliminating the Midland Mariners in three games straight.

The Bolton team eliminated the Barrie Angels in five games in their first round series then went on to knock out the Ivy Rangers in the second round to earn the right to advance to the championship.

Historically, both teams have been strong contenders in the NDBL.

Since 2009, the Brewers have won the championship Strother Cup seven times including five consecutive years from 2009 to 2013.

The Knights have won the cup three times in recent years including 2015, 2016, and 2019.

The final series got underway in New Lowell on Saturday, August 27.

New Lowell came out on top with a 4-3 win in the first game.

Three of the Bolton runs came when the ball was hit out of the park. Daniel Accardo hit a two-run home run, while Stephen Warden hit a single run home run.

Game Two of the series took place in Bolton on Sunday, August 9.

The series was tied when Bolton took the 9-5 win.

A highlight of the game included Drew Volkey hitting two home runs for the game – a single home run and a two-run home run.

Players will get almost two weeks off before returning to the diamond for Games Three and Four.

Game Three is slated for Saturday, September 10, in New Lowell with a 1:00 p.m. start.

Game Four will get underway in Bolton on Sunday, September 11, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

