NDBL Junior division moves to second round of playoffs

August 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball has wrapped up the first round of playoffs and it came with a few surprises when the best-of-three series got underway.

The biggest shock came when the last place Creemore Padres knocked out the first place Caledon Nationals to advance.

The Nationals finished the regular season with an 11-3 season to claim the top spot.

The Padres managed to win only one game this season, but pulled off a win in the first round of playoffs.

After winning Game One, by a score of 7-4, the Padres pulled off an 8-2 win in the second game of a double header on Sunday, July 24.

The second big surprise of the playoffs came when the Midland Twins forfeited their second game of their series with the Orillia Royals. Orillia won the first game of that series, 13-8.

In the Mansfield Cubs / Barrie Baycats series, the Cubs came out on top in two games to advance.

They won the first game 9-6, then followed up with a 10-0 win in the second game.

The Cubs landed in third place in the standings with 18 points, compared to Barrie with a sixth place finish and ten points for the season.

The Orangeville Bengals and Georgina Bulldogs wrapped up their series on Monday, August 1, in Orangeville with a scheduled doubleheader.

The Bulldogs won game one of the series 8-1. The Bengals fought back and won Game Two 8-7 to set the series up with a winner take-all game.

The Bulldogs won Game Three by a score of 9-7 to take the series and earn the right to advance.

Playoff schedules for the next round have not yet been announced, but it is expected there will be a quick turnaround for scheduling to get the next set of games underway.

Readers Comments (0)