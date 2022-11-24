Local SPCA launches online holiday auction, “Cold Noses Warm Wishes”

By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is encouraging the community to help animals in need this holiday season through an online action.

The local SPCA announced the launch of their online holiday auction, Cold Noses Warm Wishes, which looks to benefit animals in the community.

“The Cold Noses Warm Wishes online auction is a great way to check a few gifts off your list while helping animals in our community who deserve a second chance,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “You might just find the perfect gift for that special someone on your holiday list, plus you can feel good knowing you’re changing the lives of animals in need.”

Participants will be able to get a head start on their holiday shopping and bid on items donated by local businesses and community members, while also helping local animals. Items in the online auction span from spa certificates to electronic and one-of-a-kind creations. There is something for everyone including furry companions.

As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre depends on generous donations to provide for animals in need. The Cold Noses Warm Wishes online holiday action will help raise critical funds to care for animals in the community from day-to-day care to adoptions.

The online auction went live on November 23 at 9 a.m. and closes on December 2 at 2 p.m.

For more information on Cold Noses Warm Wishes visit www.ontariospca.ca/orangeville and follow the Orangeville SPCA on Facebook and Instagram.

