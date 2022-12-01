IMPAIRED OPERATION CHARGES WITH CHILD IN VEHICLE

December 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver traveling with their young child with impaired operation.

“On November 23, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Caledon OPP received multiple reports about a vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner on Ellwood Driver East in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “It was described as driving without any headlights, swerving, hitting curbs, and stopping in live lanes. Officers located the vehicle and began their investigation. A four-year-old child was observed sleeping in a car seat. Since it was suspected the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted. The child was picked up by their other parent.”

A 44-year-old from Caledon, who’s breath test, according to Police, demonstrated a blood alcohol content of nearly four times the legal limit, was subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the members of the public who reported this incident. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. When making the decision to drive impaired, not only are you putting your life in danger, but you are risking the safety and life of your passengers and every other road user around you. It’s simple: If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, the need to make those alternate arrangements will increase. In Caledon, Home James offers a free designated driver service.

The program runs from November 25 to December 31, every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (excluding December 24). More information is available at: www.homejames-caledon.ca.

CRASH LEADS TO CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the driver of a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On November 22, 2022, at approximately 6:28 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 50, near McEwan Drive East, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “It was reported that the vehicle had hit a road sign and a large amount of debris was on the roadway. No injuries were sustained. Officers arrived and suspected the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, therefore a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested.

“The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Larry Griggs, 58, of Georgetown, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 2, 2023, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

SEVEN DRIVERS CHARGED

From Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022, officers from the Caledon OPP took seven drivers off the road for alcohol-related offences.

“On November 25, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., an officer was conducting a regular patrol on Mayfield Road, near Ace Drive, when a vehicle was observed with extensive damage,” say Police. “A traffic stop was initiated, and the officer suspected the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. A breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was requested. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Samantha Sewchand, 32, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not yet been proven.

“On November 25, 2022, at approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Fork of the Credit Road, near McLaren Road. Upon arrival, the officer formed grounds that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for breath tests to be conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Ivan Makovetskiy, 26, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operator motor vehicle without insurance

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The charges have not been proven.

“Later that same day, at approximately 8:33 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on George Bolton Parkway. During the investigation, one driver was requested to provide a breath sample into an ASD since it was suspected that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was then arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Shaun Chiragdin, 18, of Shelburne, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 26, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., members of Caledon OPP were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the Belfountain area as part of the Festive RIDE campaign. At that time, a vehicle approached the location and turned around to avoid the officers. An officer followed and stopped the vehicle a short distance away. Since the officer suspected the driver’s ability to be impaired by alcohol, a breath sample into an ASD was requested. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Asad Khan, 48, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 27, 2022, at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle partially blocking the roadway in the area of Dixie Road and Olde Base Line Road. Once officers arrived, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested for impaired operation. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Jesse Hammand, 20, of Orangeville, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The charges have not been proven.

“Lastly, on November 27, 2022, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Caledon OPP officers responded a vehicle in the ditch on Horseshoe Hill Road, near Beech Grove Side Road. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, therefore, arrested the driver for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Harpreet Aujla, 33, of Caledon, was changed with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The charges have not been proven.

The above six drivers are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges. Their vehicles were impounded for a period of seven days and driver’s licences suspended for 90 days.

“Lastly, on November 27, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Boston Mills Road, near Dixie Road, to ensure the driver was in compliance with the Ignition Interlock Program. Since it was suspected that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, a breath sample into an ASD was requested. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment where additional breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Stephen Grossi, 32, of Wasaga Beach, was charged with:

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

OCTOBER CHILD EXPLOITATION

NUMBERS SHARED BY

27 POLICE SERVICES

Hundreds of charges have been laid across Ontario, a snapshot of the work done by investigators and analysts that make up the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Strategy).

The results of the investigations completed in October, named Project Maverick, were announced in a video release showcasing members of the Provincial Strategy. During the month, the 27 policing partners conducted 255 investigations, completed 168 search warrants and seized 1,032 devices. In total, 428 charges were laid against 107 people. During the investigations, 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded. There are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

The Provincial Strategy includes two ministries (Attorney General and Solicitor General) and 27 participating police agencies: Barrie, Belleville, Brantford, Chatham-Kent, Cornwall, Durham, Greater Sudbury, Guelph, Halton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Ottawa, Peel, Peterborough, Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Toronto, Waterloo, Windsor, Woodstock and York.

Additional partners that participated in these investigations included OPP Digital Forensics, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security. The BOOST Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, the Children’s Aid Society and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection provided victims’ support and education.

Since the Provincial Strategy began in 2006, it has completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people. A total of 3,470 victims have been identified worldwide.

The investigations continue and anyone with information on these or any child exploitation investigations are asked to contact their local police. Report any instances of online child abuse to police or cybertip.ca. If a child is being harmed, call 9-1-1.

“These numbers are shocking, but they provide hope by showing the lengths our teams are willing to go to protect children,” said OPP Chief Superintendent Kari Dart, OPP Investigation and Support Bureau. “I would like to express gratitude for the hard work of the Provincial Strategy members, and our partners, in keeping children in this province safe and holding those who want to harm them accountable.”

Added OPP Detective Sergeant Jamie King, Provincial Strategy Lead: “The work done by the Provincial Strategy members take us to some of the darkest corners of society and exposes the horrific crimes committed every day against children. This is not a crime that can be combatted by our members alone and we ask that everyone out there recognize the importance they play in protecting children. Report these crimes, remain vigilant and educate yourself.”

