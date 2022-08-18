Hunar Kahlon promises great communication in run for Ward 2 Councillor

By Zachary Roman

To Hunar Kahlon, a good Councillor is a good communicator.

Kahlon has lived in Southfields Village for the last eight years, and runs a trucking company with his brother. They do local work, making aggregate deliveries around the Greater Toronto Area.

Kahlon studied business at Humber College while working. He has now decided to run for Ward 2 Councillor in this October’s municipal elections because he sees it as a way of giving back to the community he loves.

Living in Ward 2 for the past eight years, Kahlon said he’s noticed a disconnect between Ward 2 residents and Town of Caledon Council and that it’s one of the main reasons he decided to run.

He explained that while it’s an issue that goes both ways, in that some residents may not be taking the time to learn about Council, ultimately it is up to the Councillors to create opportunities to connect with the residents in their ward.

“It’s a huge communication gap… and that is a problem because if we don’t connect to the people on the ground level, we don’t know what sort of issues they face,” said Kahlon. “Everyone will knock on the doors for these two, three months. But it’s more about staying in touch all through the term, for the full four years.”

A major issue in Ward 2 that Kahlon said he wants to address if elected is speeding. He said it’s a huge problem, especially in the ward’s subdivisions where kids are playing in the parks and seniors are going for walks.

“We shouldn’t be waiting on something to happen here locally to act,” said Kahlon. “We have to involve the experts on how we can combat this situation, because just ticketing is not the answer. That will stop them for, let’s say a week or two weeks, and then people tend to forget.”

Kahlon is a big supporter of small businesses, and said he’d like to see more land in Ward 2 dedicated to them. He said he was trying to find a place to open a campaign office in the ward, but that there was no space available — he ended up setting up shop in his garage.

“For me, it’s just two or three months campaigning. But if one of the residents wants to do some sort of business… they cannot do it because there is no space available,” said Kahlon. “Then they end up going to Brampton, Mississauga… we are losing business, we are losing revenue.”

When it comes to planning, Kahlon said he would like to see a more forward-thinking approach that sees Ward 2 subdivisions serviced with enough amenities that people won’t need to go into Brampton to live, work and play. Kahlon said he’d love to try and keep more people working within Town limits and starting businesses.

“Given the way this ward is, I think some small businesses would be ideal. We are not ready for some huge warehouses around here,” said Kahlon. “We need more commercial plazas where people can open up a coffee shop, a little restaurant, dry cleaning services… anything and everything we need on a daily basis.”

Kahlon said, if elected, he wants to personally reach out to businesses to pitch Caledon’s case to them. He said Ward 2 has the population to support business, and that some red tape needs to be eliminated to make it easier on those looking to start a legal business.

Kahlon said his leadership style is all about communication and recognizing that, if elected, he’s representing the voices of the people that voted for him. He said he’d make himself available by phone, email, and social media, but more importantly make himself visible in the community.

Kahlon said he loves being out meeting and talking to people, and that in a world recovering from the pandemic it’s more important than ever to make connections in person.

“If we get elected, we can go to the people and talk to them in the parks… we can go to any community gathering where the residents are present, and we can talk to them,” said Kahlon. “For me, it’s no fancy words. It’s plain and simple: communicate. Communicate with people, talk to them more often… talk to people, that’s where the solutions are. Because in order to find a solution, we first need to know what the problem is.”

Kahlon said he loves Caledon because it’s a place where people can do anything, and where people are friendly. From enjoying the fresh air and beauty of Belfountain, to having a social day in Southfields Village, Kahlon said Caledon has something to offer for everyone.

“It is not a fast-paced environment here. It is very relaxed. All you need to do is to take the initiative, you can talk to anyone,” said Kahlon.

Community events are great places to make connections, and Kahlon said the Town should be doing everything in its power to encourage them. He added that community events are a great time to highlight local businesses and farms, connecting them to potential customers.

Kahlon said it’s important to keep the 80 per cent of Caledon that’s designated as green space intact. Still, he said that doesn’t mean the Town still can’t capitalize on it.

It’s no secret that people come to Caledon to enjoy nature, and if it can be done while still being environmentally friendly, Kahlon wants to encourage it. Once people are visiting Caledon, they’re likely to stop in at one of the local businesses here, he added.

If elected as Councillor, Kahlon said his skills as a business owner will help him in the role. He said running a business and running a municipality are similar in that they both require the responsible management of finances. Kahlon said he wants to increase Town revenue by attracting more businesses to Caledon, and responsibly allocate Town funds to where they’re needed most, first.

When it comes to housing, Kahlon said he thinks people don’t want cookie-cutter houses that look the same. He said people don’t mind new housing of all kinds being built, so long as the housing has character. He emphasized that doesn’t mean spending all kinds of money on expensive decorations, rather just requiring developers to be creative in their designs.

“If Europe can do it, why can’t we do it?” said Kahlon. “We can be creative with many things.”

Since Caledon is set to increase in population greatly by 2051, Kahlon said it’s very important to plan for that growth now and look at the bigger picture. He said it’s also important to communicate with residents about growth planning.

As an immigrant to Canada, Kahlon said Caledon, and Canada as a whole, have given him a lot. He views politics as being about people, and as a way he can give back as thanks for what he’s been given.

“Canada gave me every single thing. And it’s about time that we should be giving it back to the community,” said Kahlon. “We need to do something good for the community, rather than just putting forward our personal interests.”

Voters looking to learn more about Kahlon and his platform can reach out to him at hunarforcaledon@gmail.com, 647-408-1890, or 905-226-1890.

“I am approachable, I am reachable. And this is how it’s going to stay if I get elected,” said Kahlon. “I am willing to give my 100 per cent to this.”

