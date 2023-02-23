Humberview’s Cameron Bennett runs circles around his Peel Region cross-country and track competitors

February 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Cameron Bennett is an outstanding middle and long-distance runner who has distinguished himself in his three years at Humberview SS as a student-athlete.

The Grade 11 Honor Roll Student was a key contributor to his Peel Region Senior Boys Cross Country Championship team in the Fall.

Bennett also won two Region of Peel Track and Field championships in 2022 in his specialty races: the grueling 800 and challenging 1500 meter events. These championship performances impressed Kendall Volpe, Athletic Director the Humberview SS, who points to Bennett’s “exceptional work ethic, determination, and outstanding talent” as keys to his success as an athlete.

Coach Volpe also describes Cameron as “an extremely bright student who has excelled to a high degree academically, and through sport.”

The Humberview SS athletic and academic community has been most impressed by “his curiosity to extend his learning by asking insightful questions as a student, and completely transition into a different person when he’s in his element: running.”

Coach Volpe highlighted Bennett’s “performance at ROPSSAA [where he placed] Sixth overall in his category and First as a part of the senior boys team category to move onto OFSAA.”

The Humberview Track and Field Coaching Staff, especially Amanda Bourden who coached Bennett to his myriad championships, expects that these stellar results will be re-produced during the Outdoor Track and Field season in May and June.

Cameron Bennett took time from his studies at Humberview Secondary School and the rigors of off-season training for track to answer our interview questions:



Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Cameron Bennett: “I try to be a hard-working, dedicated athlete, while also being a good team-member.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from 2022 and 2023 season that you are most proud of?

Cameron Bennett: “Within the most recent seasons, I was a key contributor to Humberview’s ROPSSAA (Region of Peel)-winning senior boys cross country team, where we won the senior team title for Humberview, qualifying as a team for the provincial OFSAA championship. I also individually won the 800 and 1500m ROPSSAA track events for the 2022 track season, also qualifying for the OFSAA championship for both events.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community clubs do you compete for and at what level?

Cameron Bennett: “I train with the local track and field club 310 Running. I have competed at a multitude of provincial and national meets outside school, having been an All-Ontarian and U16 provincial champion.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Humberview SS? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Cameron Bennett: “As a student at Humberview SS, I am a committed student academically and I try to consistently put the same effort I put athletically into achieving academic excellence. I belong to Humberview’s Cross Country and Track & Field Teams, having been a Track MVP in 2022. I have been on the Honor Roll every year at Humberview.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Cameron Bennett: “After High School, I plan on trying to compete collegiately after graduation at an Ontario University.”

Caledon Citizen: Who are your role models, in terms of the people you admire the most?

Cameron Bennett: I appreciate the guidance given by my parents, teachers, coaches, and teammates who help me achieve my goals.

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Cameron Bennett: “Being nominated to be Student-Athlete of the Week is something I am very proud of and I feel [it] validates my efforts to try my hardest across scholastic and academic performance and motivates me to continue to dedicate myself in both regards.”

If you are a Caledon-based coach and/or teacher and would like to nominate a local student-athlete as our community’s Student-Athlete of the Week, please email Jim Stewart at jim@lpcmedia.ca. We would like to promote the fine work of local student-athletes and applaud their championship sports performances and terrific work in the classroom.

Readers Comments (0)