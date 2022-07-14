HOUSE FIRE ON HORSESHOE HILL ROAD

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a police occurrence where a person was located deceased.

“On July 7, 2022, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Caledon OPP, as well as Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Regional Paramedic Services, responded to a 911 call on Horseshoe Hill Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Once at scene, a residence was observed fully engulfed in flames, and an individual was located deceased.

“Due to the nature of the incident and for the protection of privacy of all those involved, no further details will be disclosed.”

The investigation continues with the assistance of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Service.

ORBEEZ WARNING

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three youth with assault with a weapon for discharging their Orbeez toy firearms at an innocent victim.

“On June 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a person shot by a BB gun in the area of Valleywood Boulevard and Snelcrest Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, it was discovered that three youth in a vehicle drove by the victim and discharged their Orbeez toy firearm at them. Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained as a result. They were located and arrested. Two toy firearms were seized.”

The names of the three youth from Caledon and Brampton are being withheld under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). They all face the following charge:

Assault with a weapon

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“There is an alarming TikTok challenge called the ‘Orbeez Challenge,’” say Police. “It encourages users to buy Orbeez soft gel or water balls, load them in airsoft guns, and fire them at innocent victims.”

Before you partake is this challenge, Police say, consider the following fact:

The Criminal Code of Canada defines a weapon as: “any thing used, designed to be used for intended for use (a) in causing death or injury to any person, or (b) for the purpose of threatening or intimidating any person”. The challenge is a criminal offence. If you are caught, you will face criminal charges against you.

ORANGEVILLE MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLISTON ROBBERY

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a person in relation to a robbery at a pharmacy in the Township of Alliston.

“On July 8, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a lone male attended a business on Victoria Street, proceeded to the pharmacy, indicated he had a handgun and demanded narcotics,” say Police. “The suspect fled in a vehicle with a quantity of prescription medication. The suspect was located in the Town of Orangeville by Dufferin OPP officers and arrested without further incident.”

The Nottawasaga Detachment Crime Unit took carriage of the investigation and have charged John Davy, 37-year-old from Orangeville with:

Robbery using a Firearm

Uttering threats – Cause death of bodily harm

Carless use of Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was transported to the Nottawasaga Detachment where he was held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

MOBILE CRISIS SUPPORT UNIT

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Orangeville Police Service Board are excited to announce that they were the successful recipient of a Community Safety and Policing grant that will augment the Dufferin OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team.

The funding received will expand the care for mental health and addiction clients. The expansion will include a co-response team that is comprised of a police officer and a skilled crisis worker. This enhanced partnership will operationalize a model where the knowledge, skills and abilities of the police officer and crisis worker will be able to address a broader range of crisis response needs. This enhancement will also assist in addressing the policing and hospital costs associated with mental health and addictions.

Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

