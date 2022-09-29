Current & Past Articles » Letters

Harvest Ontario Walk set for Saturday

September 29, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

The Harvest Ontario Walk (HOW), along with a Celebration of the Harvest Rally will occur on Saturday, October 1.

This event is to raise awareness of the threats to Ontario’s wildlife, waterways and the farmland that feeds us, which is posed by the proposed Highway 413 and the unchecked sprawl development that coincides with its coming.  

The HOW has been spearheaded by Mississauga Climate Action and GASP (Grandmothers Act to Save the Planet), with the support of Environmental Defence.

Various environmental and volunteer groups, including ecoCaledon, have “adopted” sections of the proposed route of the 413, and have organized a walk along their particular section.

EcoCaledon welcomes anyone wishing to join our section, to contact info@ecoCaledon.org or to call or send a text to 416-873-5704 to arrange for shuttling to our starting point at the intersection of Countryside Drive and Clarkway Blvd. Beginning at 10 a.m., we will proceed up Clarkway, then continue up Humberstation Road. At Healey, we’ll head west and reach our destination at The Gore.



         

