Ford’s vision through a rear-view mirror

May 18, 2022

Adding 400 highways was a good idea in the 1970s, not a good idea in the 2000s.

I lived in northwest Mississauga 32 years ago as the 403 was completed. Two years later, my drive to Brampton – not using the 403 – took 20 minutes longer due to the homes built around the 403 area.

After I moved to Caledon, Alan Tonks, a Toronto alderman, stated that “Caledon was a lot of wasted space.” It needed housing developments to make use of the land. It seems Doug Ford was influenced by this outdated vision.

The 413 will bring this urban sprawl to Caledon. More homes and more traffic congestion on all other Caledon roads

It will not cure the congestion on the 401 for commuters. It will line the pockets of developers and remove farmland from the possibility of food production forever. A true waste of good land.

Instead, use the $10 billion dollars to subsidise the truck toll on the 407 to reduce the traffic on the 401. Better use of an underused highway rather than building half a highway through farmland and the Green Belt.

Larry Flint

Inglewood

