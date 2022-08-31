FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 9

August 31, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal collision on Highway 9 near Highway 50 in the Town of Caledon.

“On August 21, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 near Highway 50,” say Police. “The incident involved two vehicles that collided head on: a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and the horses from the trailer were unharmed.”

The deceased has been identified as Nichole Hartung, 36, of Kitchener.

Highway 9 between Hwy 50 and Finnerty Side Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team conducted their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

CHARGES RELATED TO FATAL CRASH IN MAY

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a charge resulting from a fatal collision investigation.

“On May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Sideroad near Shaws Creek Road,” say Police. “One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim was transported to hospital for minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Milo Yekmalian, 18, of Caledon.”

As a result of the investigation, Tomislav Roki, 67, from Toronto, was charged with:

Careless driving cause death, contrary to section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on October 12, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with impaired operation.

“On August 24, 2022, at approximately 8:09 p.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to the area of Highway 10 near County Road 109 for a traffic complaint called in from a concerned motorist over the way a vehicle was being operated,” say Police. “An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Given all observations made by the officer, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Caledon OPP detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Douglas Laframboise, 63, of L’Ange-Gardien, Quebec, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“Two hours later, at approximately 10:13 p.m. on the same day, Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road near Innis Lake Road in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, the officer suspected that the abilities of one driver were impaired.

“A breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was demanded. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Consequently, Harmandeep Channi, 27, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

Both vehicles from the two incidents were impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days. The two accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 3, 2022, to answer to the charges.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the member of the public who contacted police to report the possible impaired drivers. It resulted in an arrest and contributed to making our roads safer.”

TWELVE YEARS LATER, THE SEARCH FOR SONIA VARASCHIN’S KILLER CONTINUES

August 30 marks the 12th anniversary of the murder of 42-year-old Sonia Varaschin.

“Investigators have never stopped the search for the killer and seek the public’s assistance to bring resolution to Sonia’s family,” say Police.

“On August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) began an investigation after Sonia Varaschin’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. On the same day, OPS requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On September 5, 2010, Sonia Varashin’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road.”

Twelve years later, the investigation into the murder remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin. Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek the one piece of information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Readers Comments (0)