FATAL COLLISION

May 18, 2022

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal collision Tuesday evening on Charleston Sideroad in the Town of Caledon.

“On May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Sideroad near Shaws Creek Road,” say Police. “One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim was transported to hospital for minor injuries. The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notifications.”

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

FAIL TO REMAIN

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a serious collision this morning on Highway 9 in the Town of Caledon.

“On May 18, 2022, at approximately 7:01 a.m., officers responded to a serious collision on Highway 9 near Albion Trail,” say Police. “It involved a bicycle that was hit by a gravel truck. The truck failed to remain at the scene. The cyclist was air lifted to a trauma center.”

The failed to remain vehicle is described as a dump truck with a tandem trailer (pup trailer) attached.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from approximately 7 a.m. this morning is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

While conducting a RIDE spot check, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation.

“On May 11, 2022, officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road,” say Police. “At approximately 12:30 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. Since it was suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, a demand for a breath sample into an Approved Roadside Screening Device was made. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to a nearby OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Alvaro Gomez, 45, or Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 21, 2022 to answer to the charge. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

The charge has not been proven.

“As part of our commitment to taking alcohol/drugs-impaired drivers off our roads, Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists that RIDE spot checks are conducted all year round. No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

VEHICLE THEFTS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged six individuals they allege were attempting to steal vehicles in the community of Southfields Village.

“On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 4:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “When officers arrived, six individuals were located and arrested for attempting to steal vehicles.

“The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit is continuing the investigation alongside police agencies from surrounding jurisdictions.”

As a result of the arrests, the following charges have been laid:

Matias Blouin-Fuentes, 18, of Montreal

Possessing automobile master key

Theft of motor vehicle

Failure to comply with undertaking

Jamal Chery, 18, of Laval

Possession automobile master key

Theft of motor vehicle

Douglasse Jean Risme, 25, of Montreal

Mischief over $5000

Trespassing at night

Possessing automotive master key

Theft of motor vehicle

Jovonta Jean, 21, of St. Laurent

Failure to comply with release order

Possessing automotive master key

Theft of motor vehicle

Ronel-Fils Jean-Baptiste, 19, of Montreal

Possessing automotive master key

Theft of motor vehicle

Riccardo Charles, 32, of Montreal

Failure to comply with release order

Possessing automotive master key

Theft of motor vehicle

All six accused were held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

OPP encourages people to step up during Police Week

Are you passionate about making a difference and helping build safer communities within Ontario? During this year’s Police Week, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging candidates who are dedicated to upholding the law and serving their communities to consider this challenging and rewarding career path.

“With hundreds of members eligible for retirement over the next few years, there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP,” say Police. “Whether you are interested in becoming a police officer, auxiliary member (volunteer) or working in a civilian role, the OPP has a job opportunity for you.”

Uniform Officers

“Uniform officers are trusted and relied upon to assist members of the public in cases of emergencies, day or night. During an officer’s career, there are many opportunities to experience different specialized policing roles including technical collision investigator, scenes of crime officer and mental health crisis response team member, to name a few.”

Civilians

“Civilians are non-uniform members who provide critical support to the communities we serve. There are hundreds of civilian careers to choose from, ranging from positions in Civilian Data Entry (CDE) to roles within the Provincial Communications Centres (PCCs) as well as administrative, specialized and managerial positions.”

Special Constables

“Special constables are civilian members who have been given limited peace officer or police officer powers by the Commissioner for a specific job or task. Special constables have a wide array of roles within the OPP.”

Auxiliary Members

“Auxiliary members are dedicated volunteers who are trained to assist with frontline policing operations to ensure the safety of our communities. Volunteering part-time with the OPP Auxiliary Program is a great way to make a difference in your community.”

Candidates are encouraged to visit opp.ca/careers where they can find out more information about the above positions.

