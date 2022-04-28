DEATH INVESTIGATION ONGOING

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a suspicious death in the Town of Caledon.

“On April 22, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported sudden death in the area of Neil Promenade, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers located a male victim inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, and with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“There is believed to be no public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident. Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.”

More information will be communicated as it becomes available, Police note.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

The Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) led the execution of a warrant, which resulted with an arrest and drug trafficking-related charges.

“Between March and April 2022, officers from the Caledon CSCU conducted a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “As a result, a warrant was obtained for various locations. On April 22, 2022, Central Region CSCU, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Caledon platoon officers, and the Canine Unit, simultaneous executed the search warrants.”

As a result, the following items were seized:

2020 Cadillac

Suspected cocaine

Currency

Jewellery

Cell phone

Other property

Joseph Mete, 41, of Caledon was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing. The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

SEATBELT CAMPAIGN RESULTS

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region have concluded the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign and the results are in. Officers conducted 2,185 traffic stops and issued 286 seatbelt charges.

“The Seatbelt campaign ran from April 15, 2022, until April 18, 2022,” say Police. “Officers across Central Region worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety this long weekend. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they conducted seatbelt safety checks. Although properly worn seatbelts was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just seatbelts.

“The results of the Seatbelt campaign show that there are still drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts. It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision. Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seat belt or Child Car Seat.”

Added A/Inspector Liane Spong-Hooyenga, Regional Traffic Manager for Central Region: “While the majority of drivers and passengers understand the lifesaving value of seatbelts, we still find people who choose not to buckle up. Even with all of the technology the digital age has brought us, seat belts continue to be the crucial life-saving measure behind the wheel. The proof is in the collisions we attend year after year, seat belts save lives.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three additional drivers with impaired operation related charges last weekend.

“On April 22, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., a concerned motorist contacted the OPP to report a vehicle being operated in a way consistent with impaired driving,” say Police. “The vehicle was observed in the area of Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road and later located by officers in Orangeville. Since the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, a demand was made for a breath sample into an Approved Road Screening device.”

As a result of the investigation, Justin Labine, 40, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

“On the same day at approximately 8:41 a.m., Caledon OPP received an additional traffic complaint in the area of Highway 9 and Airport Road. The vehicle was later located by officers. Based on the officer’s suspicion that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to an OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Paul Bentley, 65, of Mono, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“On April 24, 2022 at approximately 2:06 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a vehicle that had collided with a parked car in Bolton. Since impaired operation was suspected by the officer, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device. As a result, they were arrested and transported to an OPP detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

Nicole Dawiczewski, 28, of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 7, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

In addition to having to attend court, the three involved vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. Caledon OPP would like to thank the two members of the public for reporting the traffic complaints.”

Readers Comments (0)