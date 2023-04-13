CHARGES LAID IN PHARMACY ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

A multi-jurisdictional investigation results in arrests linked to two Caledon pharmacy robberies.

“In the fall of 2022, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated two pharmacy robberies,” say Police. “On September 23, 2022, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a robbery that took place at a business at 18 King Street East in the Town of Caledon. The investigation revealed that at approximately 5:12 p.m., two males entered the business, one of which was holding a firearm, and demanded the location where narcotics were kept. A third male waited outside in the driver seat of an older model black sedan. They fled the scene westbound on King Street East at a high rate of speed with a quantity of currency and narcotics.

“A week later, on September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:43 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to an additional armed robbery that had just taken place. Police had information to believe that the suspects and vehicle used are the same. They left with a quantity of narcotics and currency.”

The Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit was engaged in a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad that resulted in the arrest of six individuals on March 30, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

SEATBELT CAMPAIGN RESULTS

The Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign has concluded, and the preliminary results are in. Officers across Central Region conducted 2,358 traffic stops and issued 284 seatbelt charges.

“The seatbelt campaign, which ran from April 7 through to April 10, 2023, kept officers busy across Central Region on Ontario Provincial Police patrolled roadways, as they worked throughout the Easter long weekend to keep our roadways safe for everyone,” say Police.

“Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be secured in a child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seatbelt or a child car seat. It only takes a few seconds to secure the most precious cargo you will ever have. Seatbelts save lives.”

As part of the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign, officers conducted targeted enforcement and provided education on speeding, seatbelts, distracted and drug/alcohol impaired driving.

As a result, a total of 2,123 charges were laid.

Operation Impact Central Region Breakdown:

TOTAL CHARGES – 2,123

Seatbelt Charges – 284

Speeding Charges – 1057

Distracted Driving Charges – 37

Impaired Driving Charges – 17

Stunt/Racing charges – 22

LLCA (Liquor Licence Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 2

CAA (Cannabis Control Act – Traffic Related) Charges – 7

CAIA (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act) – 139

ORVA (Off-road Vehicles Act) Charges – 5

Other Criminal Code Traffic Charges – 6

Other Provincial Traffic Charges – 547

“It is important we remember, there is no excuse for risky driving behaviours on our roads when lives are on the line.”

Please slow down, drive cautiously, courteously, and report dangerous drivers to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in emergency.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) “work extremely hard to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County.”

Officers removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation related charges over the Easter long weekend.

“On April 8, 2023, shortly after 5:20 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in the Town of Shelburne. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation,” say Police.

As a result, Hitarth Patel, 32, from Shelburne has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On April 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle on Shirley Street in Orangeville and were led to an impaired driving investigation. Officers determined that the driver was linked to two fail to remain collisions.”

As a result, Roxanne Guidry, 39, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to remain

Fail to report accident

Driver without proper headlight – motor vehicle

Operate unsafe vehicle

The charges have not been proven.

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date in April 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of seven days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

VEHICLE THEFT INVESTIGATION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Mono.

“On April 6, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on 30th Sideroad in the Town of Mono for the theft of a vehicle,” say Police. “The complainant advised that their 2016 silver Dodge Ram, licence plate AM36366, was stolen from their driveway. The theft occurred sometime between April 6, at 11:00 a.m., and April 6, at 6:00 p.m.”

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen;

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

