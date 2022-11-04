Caledon Hockey Update: Hawks and Bombers earn a win each, Admirals lose

By Robert Belardi

Over the past week in Junior hockey, the Caledon Golden Hawks and the Caledon Bombers each earned a win, whilst the Caledon Admirals suffered two losses.

The Golden Hawks, part of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, defeated the Orillia Terriers on the road Saturday night before returning home on Sunday to be defeated by the Huntsville Otters 5-3.

Goaltender Chad Walker, stopped 42 of 44 shots Saturday night to preserve the victory.

Connor McGill opened the scoring in the first period assisted by Michael Kruger.

McGill would grab his second point of the night in the second period with the help of Ryan Anderson, as they assisted Riley Broderick’s goal on the power play.

In the third period, Andrew McClure would add the third goal of the game to give the Golden Hawks the victory.

With this victory, despite the loss the next day, the Golden Hawks improved their record to 2-11. They sit one point up on the Midland Flyers, who are dead last in the North Carruthers Division.

In the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Caledon Bombers defeated the Brantford Bandits 5-2 on Friday night before dropping a dud against the Listowel Cyclones 6-0.

In the victory against the Bandits, captain Ethan Finlason and Erik Thomen each finished with one goal and one assist on the night. Defenceman Jack Morris recorded two assists.

In the midwestern conference, the Bombers currently sit in second-last with a 3-15 record.

Over in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Caledon Admirals had an awful week losing 8-1 at home against the Toronto Junior Canadiens.

The Junior Canadiens are the top team in the OJHL, with an 18-2 record so far this year.

Their forward, Tyler Fukakusa, is one of the most dominant players in the league this year, having leading the league in goals with 18 and assists with 28. His 46 points is nine points higher than Thomas Lenart of the Burlington Cougars.

In a 8-1 victory, it was no surprise to see Fukakusa record one goal and two assists in the game.

Ethan Lewis recorded the lone goal for the Admirals.

The Admirals currently sit in last place in all of the OJHL.

To keep up with all three teams, please check out the PJHL, GOJHL and the OJHL respectively.

