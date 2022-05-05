Caledon Cougars finish third in the province

By Robert Belardi

The Caledon Cougars U-14 Major Bantam team finished third in the whole province.

The Cougars captured the bronze medal with a 65-58 victory over TPG, at the OBL Championships in Toronto this past weekend.

“Their goal was to try and get top four in all of the province,” said Head Coach and Co-Founder of the organization Mike Dodig.

“They accomplished that goal, which is a good sign. They showed a lot of improvement over the years, so they worked hard and developed. It wasn’t an easy year with COVID and anything else, and adjusting practices and all that kind of stuff. It was a good year overall.”

In a year full of obstacles, Dodig was particularly impressed with the way the group changed how they thought about themselves. The boys garnered a larger belief in their group as the season rolled along.

Heading into this tournament on Friday, the Cougars opened up their round robin against the London Ramblers with a 49-36 victory.

In Game Two of the competition on Saturday, the Cougars took care of business once again, with a 45-38 win over the Guelph CYO Knights.

Moving on to Sunday, the Cougars went up against a tough opponent in the Durham Gators Orange. Unfortunately, the Cougars fell 57-43.

Entering the Bronze Medal game against TPG, the Cougars were down a few players including starting point guard Graydon Jurik.

But the boys simply found a way to dig deep and get the job done, exceeding their own goal they set for themselves to finish third in all of Ontario.

The group responsible for this accomplishment are Ethan Basic, Owen Campbell, Amanpreet (AP) Gill, Caamric Williams, Alex Gudaitis, Gurpinder (Guppy) Kajla, Shayson Henry, Sebstian Stinson, Adrian Pierre-Louis, Graydon Jurik and Quincy Subido.

Congratulations to the Caledon Cougars!

