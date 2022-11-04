Caledon Cavaliers voted best minor program in Ontario

By Robert Belardi

Rugby Ontario announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Class and Award Winners last month.

In their inaugural season in Caledon, the minor rugby club the Caledon Cavaliers, were voted the best minor club of the year.

“[It was] definitely a surprise because at the time when we were awarded the accolade, we haven’t quite even been a reignited club for a year yet. We were sanctioned October 23 of last year. To think we did what we did in less than a year and still managed to walk away with an accolade like that, everyone is over the moon. We’re really happy,” said Club President Mike Iacovelli.

“For the vast majority of people who stay in touch with us, the minor program ended August 30. It was generally really well received. Everyone thought we deserved it for the work we put in. Everyone thought the program was really good. From my perspective we were learning as we went throughout the season. We didn’t know where we were going to end up. We didn’t really know at the beginning of the season how many numbers we would end up with.”

Rugby Ontario contacted the club to make this announcement to the Cavaliers personally before it was made public.

To be nominated, a survey was sent out across the province to determine who is deserving of these awards.

On behalf of the Caledon Cavaliers, Iacovelli says he would like to thank all parents for their support over the past year in making this happen and for instilling their belief in his club for their children’s development. He would also like to thank the Town of Caledon, for their support in his program and for providing all of the facilities to make this happen.

Beginning this Saturday, the Cavaliers will be beginning the Rookie Rugby Program.

“The Rookie Rugby Program has taken part, starting November 5. It was sprung on us in the past week. Basically, a gym space came up that programs wanted to look into filling in at the Caledon Recreation Centre. We said we would love to. We’re going to be running a six-week program, the first three Saturday’s will be geared towards ages six to nine. And then the three Saturday’s after that will be nine to 12. That will take us to December 10, I think, then we have a second program set to start in January.”

All information for this, can be found on the club’s Facebook page. You can also head to www.caledoncavaliersrugby.ca.

