Anna Murray running for Ward 3 Councillor

August 31, 2022

Murray says people who know her know she gets things done

By Zachary Roman

Anna Murray moved to Caledon East seven years ago searching for tranquil living — and she and her husband bought the first house they looked at.

Murray said she was taken aback by how beautiful the area was, while still being within a commutable distance from her husband’s business in the city.

Murray’s professional background is in marketing and special events. She’s worked for the City of Scarborough as its special events lead, for Metroland Media’s digital sector, and most recently as the fundraising coordinator for the Caledon Seniors’ Centre — which is currently raising money for its expansion project.

Murray has a passion for community events, and said she’d like to help facilitate more events in Caledon East to help bring the community together. She decided to run for Councillor in Ward 3 because she wants to help out and be a voice of the residents there.

“I don’t think there’s any room for politics in politics… you and I that live here know what we need and we need to be the voice of our citizens here,” said Murray. “We serve the public, not ourselves… I want to be just a regular person that is in contact with my neighbours, my friends, people that live in Caledon East, that voices their opinions on what’s happening, or what they don’t like, or what they’d like to see improved.”

Murray said she’d like to see increased bylaw enforcement in the Town as it relates to illegal trucking lots, property maintenance standards, and the legal use of buildings (such as someone living in a building designated for commercial use).

Murray said she loves Caledon East’s small-town feel, vast trail systems, and how you can get farm-fresh food on your table any time. She wants to support and encourage more unique small businesses in Ward 3, giving the examples of a florist, small restaurant, art gallery or independent coffee shop.

“I’ve been known to get the job done,” said Murray. “Anyone that knows me, it’s like, ‘Okay, she’ll get through the red tape’.” She explained if elected, she’ll bring that same approach to being a Town Councillor.

Murray said her experience working with corporations will be valuable as they operate in a similar way to a municipal government. She said she doesn’t do any tiptoeing around and that she’s very direct when telling people how she feels about a given issue.

Murray said she likes growth, but that it’s happening a little too fast in Ward 3.

She said there’s not enough in Caledon East to accommodate all the new houses being built, giving the example that just one grocery store in the area will likely no longer be enough when more people move in.

“If we don’t want this to be a commuter place, then we need to give the residents a place to shop,” she said, adding she’d like to be a part of planning smarter infrastructure in the Town. “I’d like more bungalows… I’d like to invite some builders that have a better view of providing what the wider community needs, not just buying land and filling it with houses.”

Murray said her leadership style is no-nonsense and direct. She said she will persevere until she gets a job done and will work hard to make changes that residents want. She said, if elected, she’ll work to make the Town more responsive to residents’ concerns.

“Accountability is very important to me,” said Murray. “We need to be accountable for Caledon East.”

