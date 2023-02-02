Angela Park & Sharon Wei to play concert in Caledon

By Zachary Roman

If you haven’t been to a concert hosted by Caledon Chamber Concerts, Janice Reed says this is the one to attend.

Reed, who helps bring world-class musicians to Caledon through the non-profit group Caledon Chamber Concerts, says she’s excited to see Angela Park play on a seven-foot Steinway piano.

“The sound of this piano sings with Angela Park at the helm,” said Reed. “Angela is equally accompanied by the wonderful violist Sharon Wei.”

Park and Sharon Wei will be playing on February 11 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Anglican Church in Caledon East, the usual home of shows hosted by Caledon Chamber Concerts. Youth aged 16 and under can attend for free, while tickets for adults are $40.

Reed explained the program for the evening will feature an exciting mix of compositions, including one from a composer who is from Ontario. The Bloch Suite for viola and piano will be played, as well as Gabriela Lena Frank’s Cinco Danzas de Chambi.

The piece with an Ontario connection that will be played is called Double Rainbows, and it was composed by Darren Sigesmund, who’s also an accomplished trombonist.

Park and Wei are both faculty at Western University in London, ON, teaching the next generation of music students. They’ve also performed in Caledon before, when they played in the “Made in Canada” string quartet they co-founded.

Reed says Park has become one of Canada’s most sought-after pianists, sharing reviews of her playing that describe it as “stunningly beautiful” and note that she plays “with such brilliant clarity, it (takes) your breath away.” Park has played all across the globe in places like Japan, Mexico, and various places in Europe.

Reed explains Wei is the Acting Assistant Dean of Research right now at Western. She adds that Wei has given “masterclasses” at the American Viola Society Festival, at the Beijing Conservatory, and at universities across Canada. Additionally, Reed saysWei was recently invited to join the famous New Orford String Quartet.

Those interested in buying tickets for the February 11 show can do so by visiting CaledonChamberConcerts.com, emailing gordonkmorton@gmail.com, or dialing 905-880-2445 on their phone.

