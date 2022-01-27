Save the Date: February 1 the OJHL is back in action

By Robert Belardi

It has felt like half a year since hockey has taken place in communities. The good news is, players, fans and hockey lovers won’t have to wait much longer.

The Ontario Junior Hockey League, confirmed their three-week hiatus is officially over and the league will resume play Tuesday, February, 1.

The league confirmed it has extended their regular season play until April 7 to accommodate all postponed games.

The OJHL has been shut down since January 5, seeing 125 total games closed due to the province’s restrictions.

“The OJHL Board of Governors were unanimously in favour of extending the OJHL regular season to allow for our players to play the full 54-game season,” OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy said a League statement.

“When the provincial government announced the shutdown, our teams immediately started the process with the league of rescheduling games in an effort to have as many scheduled once the league resumed play.”

This announcement comes nine days after the OJHL expanded their First Assist Program, offering mental health support virtually and to alumni players.

All arenas will be opening up to 50 per cent capacity or up to 500 people depending on the size of the venues.

Proof of vaccination continues to remain as a requirement to enter arenas. Wearing masks indoors is also mandatory as well.

